Patrick Mahomes is the engine that drives the Kansas City Chiefs offense, and a 31-10 victory leaves little to complain about. But the team's dominant Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos has sparked an unexpected debate. NFL film analyst Greg Cosell said Mahomes didn't have much of an impact and questioned how much the Chiefs' success was based on their star quarterback. He turned his evaluation to the supporting cast that helped Kansas City open its 2026 campaign with an emphatic win.

Greg Cosell questions Patrick Mahomes' impact in Chiefs' Week 1 win

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Cosell highlighted how unusual it was to see Kansas City dominate a strong opponent without Mahomes taking charge of the game.

“Well, let me ask you this, Ross. When would we have said in recent years that the Chiefs would blow out a really good team without Patrick Mahomes really being a factor in the game? Can you recall us ever saying something along those lines? No, because Mahomes really did not have a very good game, and he wasn't really a factor in the game,” Cosell said.

Cosell brings more than four decades of experience at NFL Films, making his film-based observations a notable talking point. His criticism, however, came despite Mahomes contributing three touchdowns in the September 14 matchup.

The Chiefs quarterback threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 15-yard rushing score. It was also his first regular-season game after recovering from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered in December 2025.

Mahomes acknowledged that there was room to improve, particularly when it came to getting Kansas City's receivers more involved.

“Tonight was fantastic offensively, but what's next as far as getting the wide receivers involved… I got to be better. At the end of the day, I have to be better,” Mahomes said after the game.

Kenneth Walker III and Chiefs' offensive line steal the spotlight

While Cosell questioned Mahomes' influence, other Kansas City players delivered performances that helped explain the lopsided score.

Kenneth Walker III led the charge with 191 total yards and a touchdown. The Super Bowl LIX champion running back gave the Chiefs a strong ground presence, easing some of the pressure on Mahomes to carry the offence.

Rookie left tackle Kahlil Benson also made a strong first impression. Starting in an unfamiliar position after playing elsewhere in college, Benson faced Denver pass rusher Nik Bonitto and allowed only one pressure across 32 dropbacks.

Those contributions offered a glimpse of how Kansas City's offence could function when multiple players make an impact. They also gave Cosell reason to look beyond the quarterback when assessing the Chiefs' performance.

Head coach Andy Reid, meanwhile, welcomed Mahomes' return after keeping him out of the preseason to protect his surgically repaired knee.

“It was great to get Patrick back in the mix there, knock a little rust off. I was proud of him and how he handled it, and he ran the ball a couple of times, and your hat goes off to the guy. Phenomenal.”

Kansas City now turns its attention to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Mahomes will have another chance to sharpen his passing game, while the Chiefs' supporting cast looks to build on its impressive season-opening display.