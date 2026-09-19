San Francisco 49ers returned from Australia with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but the trip was not as simple as the final score suggested. Kyle Shanahan saw a different kind of challenge at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. More than 100,000 fans filled the venue yet the 49ers head coach felt the crowd lacked the connection he gets at home. Then came another problem. The huge time difference between California and Melbourne left Shanahan struggling to feel normal for several days after the game.

Kyle Shanahan Felt The Difference Between Melbourne And San Francisco 49ers' Home Crowd

The MCG was packed and there was plenty of support for San Francisco. But Shanahan said the atmosphere still did not match what the team experiences at Levi's Stadium.

“You can feel our fans. You can feel them when you're coming into the stadium. You can feel them on the sideline. You can feel them when you come out in the second half. It was packed in Melbourne, there was a lot of red, but you don't feel them like you do our own fans,” Shanahan said on 49ers Talk.

The coach pointed to something beyond the number of people in the stands. Many Australian fans were watching an NFL game in person, but they did not have the same years-long connection with the 49ers.

“They didn't know exactly when to cheer. I don't think they were all born and raised Niner fans like we got out here. So there's just a little bit different element that you can feel the energy when you come out in our home stadium.”

Kyle Shanahan was asked if he would want to play in Australia again:



“You're really trying to get me in trouble. 17 games are very tough. Every game is so tough and what you put into it for 7 days. Any time you add more travel to it, it makes it a lot harder. That's something no… pic.twitter.com/yQR5QERnKw — Coach Yac ???? (@Coach_Yac) September 18, 2026

The comments highlighted the difference between a large crowd and a familiar home crowd. Melbourne gave the 49ers a huge welcome, but Shanahan still noticed what was missing.

The 17-Hour Time Difference Also Took A Toll On Kyle Shanahan

The crowd was not the only unusual part of the trip. San Francisco and Melbourne are separated by roughly 17 hours, forcing the 49ers to prepare for one of the biggest time changes they can face during an NFL season.

The team arrived early to adjust before the opener, but Shanahan later admitted that the process affected him.

“Speaking for myself, I felt like crap all weekend,” Shanahan said. “We had two days off, and I did not feel right. Took a few days. I think I was good by Monday.”

Some players adjusted faster while others experienced similar problems.

The 49ers now return to California for their home opener against the Miami Dolphins. The Melbourne trip gave San Francisco a win while it also showed the less visible cost of