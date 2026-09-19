Stefon Diggs' first game with the Washington Commanders was supposed to mark the start of an important new chapter. Instead the veteran wide receiver found himself at the center of a costly moment that changed the mood around the team. Diggs scored late against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving Washington hope in a tight game. But his celebration brought a penalty that affected the Commanders' next decision. Now, the NFL has added another consequence, with Diggs receiving a $14,926 fine for the incident.

Stefon Diggs' Late Touchdown Celebration Quickly Became A Costly Moment

Diggs appeared to give the Commanders a chance to pull level when he found the end zone late against Philadelphia. The excitement did not last long however after he climbed onto the goalpost during his celebration.

Officials flagged the Washington receiver for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty moved the Commanders back and made their attempt at a game-tying two-point conversion much harder.

Washington eventually fell 24-22 leaving the celebration as one of the most discussed moments from the season opener.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed the situation after the game and stressed the importance of making better decisions during crucial moments.

“We've just gotta be smarter,” Daniels said. “You know, we gotta know situations. Situational football. That's on me for reiterating that in the huddle.”

The NFL fined Commanders WR Stefon Diggs $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — jumping onto the goalpost after his TD last week against the Eagles.



Diggs was penalized and now a fine on top of it. pic.twitter.com/JyWafraEiT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2026

Daniels also made it clear that celebrations have their place wwhile the timing matters when a game is still in the balance.

Stefon Diggs Takes Responsibility As Washington Commanders Move Toward Week 2

Diggs did not try to avoid responsibility after the loss. Instead he said he spoke to his teammates and accepted that he had made a mistake.

“My biggest thing was I am accountable,” Diggs said. “I always admit I am human. But I'm accountable way more than I am human. This is a team sport, and I feel like as a leader on this team I always want to win.”

That response matters because Diggs entered Washington with plenty to prove. The wide receiver has moved through several major NFL stops in recent seasons, including the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

His arrival in Washington gave him another opportunity to build a fresh chapter in his career. The Week 1 mistake, however, quickly became part of that story.

The NFL's $14,926 fine now adds a financial consequence to the moment. For Diggs, the bigger focus will likely be what he does next.

The Commanders have little time to dwell on the loss. Their attention now turns toward the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, giving Diggs and Washington an immediate chance to respond on the field.