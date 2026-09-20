Sydney Sweeney's sports betting ad has found another critic, and this time, it's former FS1 host Joy Taylor. The actress's "Just Sports" campaign has stirred plenty of discussion, but Taylor believes there's another side to the controversy. During a recent episode of Two Personal, she questioned whether a Black woman would have received the same public reaction for appearing in a similar ad. Her comments quickly turned the spotlight on race, celebrity and the way women are portrayed in advertising.

Joy Taylor takes a swipe at Sydney Sweeney over the ad

Taylor didn't mince words while discussing Sweeney's controversial campaign on Friday's episode of Two Personal. She argued that a Black woman appearing in a similar commercial could face a much harsher response.

"A Black woman could never do this. Could never, absolutely not. Could never," she said. "There would be riots in the streets. People would be protesting. I mean, listen, they got the recognition. The conversation went the way that they wanted to get and that they knew that she would get.

"And she definitely was going to make a controversial ad. Here's the thing about Sydney Sweeney. Who doesn't she ps off? Because she's not for women. Like women don't fk with her."

Taylor's criticism wasn't limited to the advertisement's content. She also questioned Sweeney's appeal among women and suggested the controversy had brought the campaign exactly the kind of attention it was designed to attract.

Her comments added a race-related dimension to the backlash. Rather than focusing solely on the ad's imagery, Taylor challenged the way audiences might respond to different women in the same situation.

Samantha Johnson also weighs in on Sydney Sweeney's ad

Taylor isn't the only sports media personality who has questioned the campaign. Sportscaster Samantha Johnson also shared her concerns about Sweeney's involvement in the commercial during an interview with Forbes.

“I couldn't see the connection between her being half-naked and promoting a sports betting app. She looks amazing. But I just thought: What does this have to do with anything? This app isn't targeted at me. This advertisement isn't for me,” she said, sharing her personal views on the actress.

Johnson's reaction centred on a simple question: What did the ad's provocative approach have to do with the product itself? While she acknowledged Sweeney's appearance, she struggled to see how it connected with the betting app or its intended audience.