These days, Taylor Swift's weekends are a little different, but her fans have no reason to complain. The pop superstar has settled into life in Kansas City with husband Travis Kelce, and her latest night out has sparked a new wave of online chatter. Some critics questioned her choice of weekend plans, but Swift's supporters were quick to defend her, pointing out that a glamorous setting is not a prerequisite for happiness.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy Patrick Mahomes' birthday weekend in Kansas City

Swift spent Friday evening in Kansas City alongside Kelce, joining Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for a birthday celebration at 1587 Prime. The restaurant, co-owned by Kelce and Mahomes, served as the gathering spot for the couples as they marked a special weekend for the Chiefs quarterback.

Brittany Mahomes also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday Babe!! You mean the world to us hope you feel so special and loved today but truly everyday you're so special to us! The heart of our family, we love you the MOST!,”

The dinner soon caught the attention of Swift's fans on social media. One fan shared a glimpse of the evening on X, writing, “Taylor and Travis at 1587 Prime celebrating Patrick's birthday! Taylor looking absolutely beautiful,”

However, not everyone viewed Swift's Kansas City outings in the same light. One social media user questioned the singer's new routine, writing, “Taylor Swift married a football player and now she spends her evenings at a mid steakhouse in a midwestern convention hotel. Incredible.”

Taylor Swift fans defend her Kansas City lifestyle

The criticism did not sit well with Swift's supporters, many of whom argued that the singer's personal life should not be judged by the places she visits.

One fan dismissed the negativity, saying, “It's their private clubhouse. They are loving life!”

Another offered a different perspective on the debate, writing, “Realizing this and a fine steak house in Paris are a small hair in difference from each other does a lot for your mental health. Not sure if u knew that,”

A third fan pointed out the restaurant's ownership connection, adding, “He owns that steak house with Patrick Mahomes you know,”

Another commenter defended Kansas City's appeal, writing, “Seems to be okay as far as Kansas City Experience. KCMO is the closest thing to a big city experience out in that area. Has to be wild to be eating at a decent KC restaurant and then OH SNAP Taylor Swift is there,”

For Swift and Kelce, the evening was simply a chance to spend time with close friends. The couple married earlier this summer in a ceremony at Madison Square Garden, and their Kansas City appearances continue to draw attention as they settle into married life.