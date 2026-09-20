Caleb Williams' injury scare has become a major concern for the Chicago Bears after the quarterback was carted off against the Minnesota Vikings. A sudden, non-contact fall sparked fears of a serious leg injury, with sports doctors raising questions about his hamstring and Achilles. The Bears have since confirmed a hamstring injury, but uncertainty over its severity leaves Chicago waiting for further answers.

Caleb Williams injury update: Bears QB exits against Vikings

Williams suffered the injury in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field, with Chicago trailing Minnesota 6-3. The quarterback scrambled toward the end zone before going down without contact. He appeared to be in pain and struggled to put weight on his right leg.

Medical staff examined Williams inside the blue tent before carting him to the locker room. Tyson Bagent replaced him at quarterback.

The unusual nature of the injury caught the attention of sports doctors. NFL injury analyst Jesse Morse shared his assessment on X, warning that Williams could be facing a significant hamstring problem.

"Appears to be a right hamstring strain. This is likely to be a significant injury given the fact that it was non-contact (after his right leg was tripped up) and he was thriving in pain and then could not put any weight on that right leg. This is probably a grade 2 hamstring strain, which is a partial tear, but there's a possibility this is a grade 3, which is what happened to Dak Prescott, that required season-ending surgery. Those aren't common but possible."

Morse's comments were an early assessment rather than a confirmed diagnosis. Still, the possibility of a severe strain raised concerns about Williams' recovery timeline.

Caleb Williams' hamstring injury raises Achilles concerns

Dr. Evan Jeffries also expressed concern after watching Williams leave the field. The sports doctor pointed to the way medical staff handled the quarterback's right ankle. “Caleb Williams leaving the field after the NON-Contact Injury -Trainer is holding his right ankle Really has me concerned about his Achilles,” Jeffries wrote on X.

He later shared another warning about the injury mechanism, adding: “Based on the mechanism my worry is -The calf or Achilles,” he wrote. “Based on how his right foot dangles after planting it. Let's hope it's nothing major”

The Bears later confirmed that Williams suffered a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, the team has not confirmed an Achilles tear, and the severity of the hamstring injury remains unclear.

Williams finished the game with 138 passing yards on 15-of-36 attempts, one interception and three sacks. Chicago managed just one field goal as Minnesota secured a 9-3 win.

The Bears now face questions about their quarterback's availability moving forward. Until further medical updates emerge, Williams' recovery timeline remains uncertain.