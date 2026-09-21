Puka Nacua's status for Monday Night Football remains unsettled, and the latest updates are not particularly encouraging for the Los Angeles Rams. Nacua is officially questionable with a hip issue after missing consecutive practices, leaving his availability against the New York Giants in doubt. Sean McVay has called the star receiver a true game-time decision, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has offered a more cautious view. Earlier reporting also indicated Nacua was trending in the wrong direction. The Rams are expected to put him through a full pregame workout before deciding whether he can play.

Is Puka Nacua playing tonight against the Giants?

For now, there is no final confirmation that Nacua will play. The Rams listed him as questionable after he missed Friday and Saturday practices. McVay's game-time designation leaves the door open, but the missed work has made the situation harder to read.

Rapoport's update adds another layer of concern. His assessment suggests Nacua's chances have not moved in the right direction since the injury surfaced. The receiver will likely need to show during his pregame workout that he can move freely enough to handle the demands of the game.

Rams consider WR Puka Nacua, listed as questionable for Monday night's game vs. the Giants due to a hip injury, to be a pre-game decision. pic.twitter.com/ksKmQ9WvUv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

The nature of the issue matters, too. ClutchPoints reported that McVay described Nacua as dealing with groin soreness that has affected his ability to open up and reach full speed. That is a notable concern for a receiver whose game depends heavily on quick changes of direction and acceleration.

Nacua enters the game coming off five catches for 74 yards on nine targets in the Rams' 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles scored only seven points in that opener, making his potential absence an even bigger problem for an offense that needs a response.

What happens to the Rams offense if Puka Nacua is out?

If Nacua cannot go, the Rams will have to spread his workload across the rest of the passing game. Davante Adams would likely become the clearest beneficiary, with Tutu Atwell and the tight ends also expected to see more opportunities. Jordan Whittington is listed as doubtful with a quadriceps issue, which further limits Los Angeles at receiver.

That puts added pressure on Matthew Stafford and the Rams' supporting cast. Nacua finished the 2025 season with 129 receptions, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, so replacing his production is not a simple matter of giving another receiver a few extra targets.

The Rams are expected to make the final call close to kickoff. Until then, the official designation remains questionable, but the recent trend has given Los Angeles plenty to think about.