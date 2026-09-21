The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Indianapolis with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win, but a controversial hit on Daniel Jones could bring unwanted attention. Safety Jaden Hicks was involved in a roughing-the-passer penalty during the Colts' opening drive, raising questions about possible NFL discipline. With Kansas City already struggling to control its penalties, the incident adds another concern to an otherwise successful start to the season.

Jaden Hicks' hit on Daniel Jones puts Chiefs under scrutiny

The incident unfolded early in the first quarter, as Indianapolis looked to set the tone at home. Jones led an 11-play, 65-yard drive, connecting with Luke Treadwell and Josh Downs to move the Colts into Kansas City territory.

On third-and-four, Jones targeted Downs when Hicks closed in and made contact with the quarterback. Officials flagged the Chiefs for roughing the passer, giving Indianapolis two additional yards.

“Daniel Jones takes a shot to the helmet. Chiefs get flagged for roughing the passer,” Rate the Refs posted a video on X and wrote.

The penalty did not stop the Colts' momentum. Indianapolis reached the one-yard line and scored two plays later, turning its opening possession into an early statement.

While the flag was called during the game, any additional punishment would depend on the NFL's review. A fine is possible, but there is no confirmed disciplinary decision against Hicks based on the information available.

Hicks has been working to secure a bigger role in Kansas City's defense. He appeared in all 17 games in 2025, recording 42 tackles and four passes defended. With Chamarri Conner sidelined, Hicks has an opportunity to take on more responsibility in the secondary.

Chiefs' penalty problems could invite further NFL review

The concern for Kansas City extends beyond one hit. The Chiefs committed eight penalties for 86 yards against Indianapolis, adding to a discipline problem that has followed them into the new season.

Kansas City recorded 119 penalties in 2025, compared with 94 in 2024. Head coach Andy Reid has already made clear that the team needs to improve in that area. After the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he called penalties “the No. 1 thing we need to clean up.”

The Chiefs have now committed 15 penalties across their first two games of the 2026 season. That growing total makes every questionable play worth watching, particularly when the league reviews game footage for potential fines.

Kansas City has already seen players face financial consequences for actions on the field. Trey Smith received a $6,750 fine for a chop block in the season opener against Denver, while Kenneth Walker III was fined nearly $8,000 for throwing a football into the stands during his touchdown celebration.

Hicks' situation remains unresolved, and a penalty during a game does not automatically mean a further fine will follow. The NFL's review will determine whether the hit warrants additional action.

For now, the Chiefs can celebrate their overtime victory. But if Hicks faces discipline, it would add another complication for a team that needs to rein in its penalties while keeping its momentum alive.