Brittany Mahomes had plenty to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs escaped the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime, but her reaction also showed just how stressful the night became. Watching from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Mahomes admitted she spent much of the game screaming and using plenty of language she later felt the need to apologize for. The Chiefs eventually improved to 2-0, but the result came only after a wild finish that forced Patrick Mahomes and the offense to respond under pressure. Brittany summed up her night in an Instagram Story with a surprisingly candid confession.

Why did Brittany Mahomes say she used ‘a lot of bad words'?

Brittany Mahomes gave fans a glimpse of her game-night emotions shortly after the Chiefs secured the overtime win. She first posted a video from her view of Arrowhead Stadium with the words, “That was a game wow,” capturing the relief and excitement surrounding the result.

She later addressed her friend Dani Austin Ramirez in another Instagram Story and offered an apology for her behavior during the game.

“Sorry you had to hear me scream and say a lot of bad words for several hours,” Mahomes wrote.

The comment made sense considering how close the game remained. Kansas City and Indianapolis traded big plays throughout the night, and the Colts nearly changed the ending in overtime when Daniel Jones connected with Laquon Treadwell on a deep pass.

The play was initially ruled a fumble recovered by Kansas City, which would have ended the game. Officials reversed the decision, allowing Indianapolis to continue its possession. The Chiefs then held the Colts to a field goal, leaving Patrick Mahomes with an opportunity to put Kansas City in position to win.

How did Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally win?

Mahomes delivered one of his stronger performances since returning from a serious left knee injury. In his second start of the season, he completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring connections included a 13-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Kelce finished with nine catches for 101 yards and the touchdown, while Kenneth Walker III continued to give the Chiefs another reliable option with more than 100 rushing yards and six receptions for 61 yards.

The final answer came from Harrison Butker. After the Colts settled for three points in overtime, Butker drilled a 40-yard field goal on Kansas City's second possession of the extra period.

For Brittany, the celebration came with a little relief. The Chiefs had survived a game that demanded constant attention, and her own admission captured the tension better than any polished postgame reaction could.

Patrick Mahomes offered a simpler explanation for the night.

“We fought until the very end and found a way to get a win. That's what this league is all about,” he said.