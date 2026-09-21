Taylor Swift may be used to the spotlight in New York, Paris and cities around the world, but her latest Kansas City outings have sparked a different kind of conversation. After spending time at a restaurant co-owned by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Swift faced online jabs about her Midwest lifestyle. Her fans, however, were quick to push back, making it clear that Kansas City has a place in her new life.

Taylor Swift's Kansas City outings spark fan debate

Swift and her husband, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were spotted at 1587 Prime on September 18 while celebrating Patrick Mahomes' 31st birthday. The dinner brought together the couple and their close circle, but it soon became a talking point online.

One fan shared footage from the outing, writing: “Taylor and Travis at 1587 Prime celebrating Patrick's birthday! Taylor looking absolutely beautiful,”

Not everyone was impressed by the setting. One social media user took aim at Swift's choice of venue, writing: “Taylor Swift married a football player and now she spends her evenings at a mid steakhouse in a midwestern convention hotel. Incredible.”

The remark drew a wave of responses from fans who saw nothing wrong with Swift enjoying a relaxed evening in Kansas City. One supporter defended the outing, saying: “It's their private clubhouse. They are loving life!”

Another fan challenged the idea that Kansas City was somehow less appealing than a glamorous European destination, writing: “Realizing this and a fine steak house in Paris are a small hair in difference from each other does a lot for your mental health. Not sure if u knew that.”

Others pointed out that the restaurant is not just another dining spot. “He owns that steak house with Patrick Mahomes you know,” one fan noted.

Another added: “Seems to be okay as far as Kansas City Experience. KCMO is the closest thing to a big city experience out in that area. Has to be wild to be eating at a decent KC restaurant and then OH SNAP Taylor Swift is there,”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Kansas City connection grows

Swift's recent visits to 1587 Prime carry a personal touch. Kelce and Mahomes co-own the restaurant, whose name reflects their Chiefs jersey numbers, 87 and 15. The venue has become a gathering place tied to the players' lives beyond football.

Swift's Kansas City presence has also extended beyond restaurant outings. She attended the Chiefs' season opener against Denver on September 14 and later watched the Colts game from Kelce's suite alongside her parents.

The outings come after a major milestone for the couple. Swift and Kelce married on July 3 in New York, beginning a new chapter together.

While Swift's fame often turns ordinary moments into viral discussions, her recent Kansas City appearances suggest she is comfortable embracing Kelce's world. For many fans, the appeal is simple: she is spending time with her husband, friends and family, regardless of the city or restaurant.