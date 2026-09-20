Sean Payton's Week 2 ended with a win, but the Denver Broncos head coach still found himself part of a wider NFL discussion. Penalties became a major talking point across Sunday's games, with several players flagged for taunting after big moments. One person watching the action closely had a question about it. The comment added another layer to a week that had already brought attention to Payton's decision to hand play-calling duties to Davis Webb. Denver's 20-13 win over Jacksonville gave Payton some relief, but the conversation around his team continued.

Meghan Payton Anderson Questions The NFL's Growing Focus On Taunting

“Already 3 taunting calls today,” Meghan Payton Anderson wrote on X. “Has the NFL gotten too strict with taunting penalties?”

Her question came after three different Week 2 games produced taunting calls.

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard was fined after a pass breakup facing New York Jets. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was flagged after celebrating against Baltimore Ravens while Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey received a penalty after celebrating a loose ball recovery against New England Patriots.

Each mocking call cost 15 yards. In close NFL games, those yards can quickly change field position and give an opponent a useful advantage.

????️Sean Payton on Jaylen Waddle's impact on today's win over Jacksonville:



"It was significant...glad he's ours." #broncoscountry pic.twitter.com/CjH254yR4F — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) September 21, 2026

The league has continued to enforce rules around taunting and excessive celebrations. Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams also learned that lesson in Week 1 when he was fined $11,941 for teasing New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin after a touchdown.

Sean Payton's Decision To Let Davis Webb Call Plays Adds Another Layer

Sean Payton handed full-time play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Davis Webb before the 2026 season. It was a notable change for the Broncos coach who had called scoring unit plays throughout his head coaching career.

The move received more attention after Denver's 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. ESPN analyst Rex Ryan later criticized the decision, saying play-calling had been an important part of Payton's success. Tedy Bruschi offered a different view and pointed out that the change had been planned during the offseason.

Denver responded with a 20-13 win over Jacksonville in Week 2. Broncos still had 10 penalties for 53 yards while none came for teasing.

Denver Broncos now turn near Week 3 and a matchup with Los Angeles Rams. For Sean Payton the focus will be on keeping Denver moving forward while the NFL's penalty rules continue to draw attention.