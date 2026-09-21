Josh Allen has reached a price point that puts his name in the same conversation as Patrick Mahomes. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has seen two of his cards cross the $1 million mark in 2026. One of those sales came just months after another record-setting deal for Allen, showing how fast his value has climbed. With his cards drawing major money and his play keeping him in the NFL spotlight, Allen's rise is becoming difficult for collectors to ignore.

Josh Allen joins Patrick Mahomes' million-dollar club

Allen reached the million-dollar mark twice this year, giving him a place among the most valuable names in modern football cards. According to Sports Illustrated, his latest major sale came in August when Alt announced a private deal for a one-of-one Josh Allen National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph worth $1.7 million.

That followed another huge transaction in May. A one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome Honors MVP Gold NFL Shield Autograph card sold for $1.35 million.

Those two sales moved Allen into rare company. Mahomes has also recorded two million-dollar card sales, while Brady has done so dozens of times. Mahomes continues to hold the record for the highest football card sale, with his 2017 National Treasures Shield RPA selling for $4.3 million.

Allen's recent numbers have made the rise even more noticeable. His Card Ladder market index is up 111.47% over the last two years, while Mahomes' market has gained more than 69% during the same period.

Josh Allen's 2026 season adds to card market rise

Allen's value is not rising only because of what collectors see on a card. His performances have kept his name at the center of the NFL conversation.

The Bills quarterback opened the 2026 season strongly and then produced another standout game against the Detroit Lions. In Buffalo's 41 -31 win, Allen threw three touchdown passes and added two rushing scores.

His current form has even pushed him higher in the early MVP market. NBC Sports reported that Allen's odds improved to plus 275 after Week 1, with Mahomes listed at plus 850.

Still, Allen has one major part of his football résumé missing. He has yet to win a Super Bowl, while Mahomes and Brady have multiple rings. For now, his two-million-dollar sales have placed him in the same exclusive group as Mahomes, giving the Bills star a remarkable new standing among football collectors.