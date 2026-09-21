Washington's season just got a lot more complicated. Jayden Daniels, the face of the Commanders' rebuild, left Sunday's 37-20 loss at Dallas with a nasty elbow injury in what turned into a rough afternoon all around for Dan Quinn's squad. The team fell to 0-2, and now faces a September 27 home game against Seattle without knowing when, or if, their starting quarterback returns. Three names are now in the mix at the position that decides everything.

Who starts at quarterback for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels injured?

Marcus Mariota is the answer, at least for now. He stepped in after Daniels went down against the Cowboys and did exactly what a veteran backup is supposed to do: settled things down, completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards, added a touchdown, and even scrambled once to keep a drive alive. It was not flashy, but it was controlled. For a team already staring at an 0-2 hole, Mariota's composure mattered.

At 32, Mariota has started games across multiple franchises and has seen enough NFL chaos to not flinch in moments like Sunday. His mobility is a genuine asset too, and it mirrors what Daniels brings to this offense in ways that should help the surrounding pieces function without a dramatic reset. He is not a perfect solution. No backup ever is. But in terms of what Washington actually has available, Mariota is about as capable a fill-in as any team in the league could hope for.

Behind him on the depth chart is Athan Kaliakmanis, a seventh-round pick from the 2026 draft who served as the emergency quarterback against Dallas. The former Rutgers starter is a game-manager type, someone who can operate within structure and pick up yards when the pocket collapses. He improved his completion rate to 62.2% in his final college season, which shows growth, but Quinn's staff views him as a distant second option. He will likely get more practice reps this week, just in case.

What are the Commanders' quarterback options if Mariota gets hurt before Daniels returns?

That is where things get genuinely thin. Sam Hartman sits on the practice squad and has never played a regular-season NFL snap. He brings six college seasons of experience, including stints at Wake Forest and Notre Dame, and threw for over 2,000 yards in four straight years at the college level. He is tough, he understands the game, and Quinn's staff respects his football instincts. But respect and readiness are two different things. Hartman is a developmental arm, not a proven answer, and leaning on him anytime soon would put the Commanders in a genuinely difficult position.

Washington hosts Seattle in six days. Mariota almost certainly starts. Quinn's coaching staff is creative enough to scheme around a backup, and the Seahawks present an intriguing matchup with Sam Darnold likely under center for Mike Macdonald's defense-first team. This is a winnable game. But with Daniels' timeline unclear and the NFC East race already tightening, every snap from here carries more weight than it did a week ago.