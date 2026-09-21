Caleb Williams has turned his status as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft into a strong financial start with the Chicago Bears. The quarterback signed a fully guaranteed rookie deal worth nearly $39.5 million, with a signing bonus worth more than $25 million. His earnings have also grown through brand partnerships that began during his college career. While Williams' exact net worth is not publicly confirmed, Sporting News estimated it at around $10 million in January 2026. His NFL contract now forms the biggest part of his known playing income.

Caleb Williams' NFL contract and net worth

Williams signed a four-year, $39,486,058 contract with the Bears after they selected him first overall in 2024. The deal is fully guaranteed and carries an average annual value of $9,871,515. It includes a $25,537,132 signing bonus, which gave Williams a major financial boost at the start of his professional career.

His yearly base salary has increased from $795,000 in 2024 to $960,000 in 2025. In 2026, that figure rises to $1.075 million, with a $3.31 million roster bonus and a $9,520 workout bonus listed in his contract. His 2026 cap hit is around $10.8 million.

According to the contract data provided, Williams has earned $33.5 million in career earnings. The deal runs through the 2027 season, while the Bears have a fifth-year option available for 2028.

Caleb Williams' endorsements and NIL earnings

Williams' earning power began growing before he entered the NFL. During his college career at Oklahoma and USC, he reportedly earned more than $10 million through NIL deals and endorsements, according to Sporting News.

His brand portfolio has included companies such as Beats by Dre, Nike, AT&T, Dr Pepper, PlayStation, Panini America, United Airlines and Athletic Brewing. He had endorsement deals before entering the NFL, giving him another income stream alongside his rookie contract.

Williams has expanded his business interests as well. In 2024, he launched 888 Midas, an investment and advisory firm created to handle his business ventures. He has also invested in Boston Legacy FC, the NWSL club announced for 2026.