A late goal-line call left Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with little time to change the result, but Jackson did not hide his view after the game. The Ravens quarterback said he did not believe Tyler Shough had scored on the Saints' final touchdown, even though officials upheld the ruling after review. His comment could now draw attention from the NFL, which has fined players for criticizing officiating. The bigger issue for Baltimore, however, was how a 17-9 lead turned into a 24 -17 loss.

Lamar Jackson risks punishment

Jackson made his feelings clear after the Saints completed their comeback in Baltimore. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I'm a Raven, I don't think he scored,” before adding, “But refs, you know, they went with their call, and it is what it is.”

The play came with New Orleans facing fourth and goal from the Baltimore 1-yard line. Shough tried another quarterback sneak after the officials ruled him short on third down. A pile formed around the goal line, making it difficult to see exactly where the ball was during the attempt.

The officials awarded Shough the touchdown, and the replay review did not change the decision. NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth said the league checked every available angle but could not find clear evidence that Shough failed to break the plane.

Jackson was not the only Raven who questioned the ruling. Linebacker Roquan Smith said he did not see it as a touchdown, while coach Jesse Minter called the play subjective and difficult to judge.

Jackson and the Ravens' late collapse

The disputed call came after New Orleans had erased a nine-point deficit in the final quarter. Shough first connected with Chris Olave for a 21-yard touchdown, bringing the Saints within one score. Travis Etienne Jr. then ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 17.

New Orleans controlled the closing minutes from there. The Saints converted two third -downs and two fourth-downs on their final scoring drive before Shough reached the end zone. The ruling gave New Orleans its first lead of the afternoon with 1:28 left. Baltimore had one final chance, but Jackson could not complete the comeback. The quarterback's deep pass was intercepted by Julian Blackmon with 13 seconds remaining, sealing the Saints' 24-17 win.

The Ravens fell to 1-1 and will face the Dallas Cowboys on September 27 in Rio de Janeiro.