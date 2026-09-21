For Danica Patrick, dating Aaron Rodgers once meant more than sharing a life with an NFL star. It even changed the team she supported. Patrick grew up as a devoted Chicago Bears fan, a love she picked up from her father. But when she and Rodgers started dating in 2018, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver made a clear change. She gave up her Bears loyalty and began backing Rodgers' Green Bay Packers instead. Years later, that small detail from their relationship has returned.

Danica Patrick's team switch for Aaron Rodgers

Patrick's NFL roots were tied to Chicago long before Rodgers entered her life. She grew up in the area and became a Bears supporter through her father, who was also a longtime fan of the team. That changed once her relationship with Rodgers became serious. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Patrick openly said she had moved on from the Bears and called herself “the biggest Packers fan” at the time.

Her connection to Rodgers made the switch easy to understand. The couple had started dating earlier that year, and Patrick even joked that they referred to each other as “Chicago and Green Bay.” Her team choice became one of the more visible signs of how closely their lives were connected. But the relationship eventually ended in 2020. With Rodgers now playing for Pittsburgh and Patrick no longer with him.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's relationship

Rodgers and Patrick first crossed paths at the 2012 ESPY Awards, but their relationship did not begin until several years later. They confirmed their love in early 2018 after Rodgers had split from Olivia Munn. For more than two years, the pair remained one of the better-known celebrity sports couples.

Patrick often spoke warmly about Rodgers and their relationship, including during a 2018 Instagram Q&A when she described him as attractive, intelligent, thoughtful and patient. Their relationship came to an end in July 2020. Patrick later described the breakup as sudden and said the relationship had been emotionally abusive, while Rodgers disputed her version of how the split happened during a September 2026 appearance on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast.

Rodgers said there had been no intimacy toward the end of their relationship and recalled that they had even discussed buying a home together before going to counseling. The former couple have since moved on with their lives, but Patrick's brief switch from the Bears to the Packers remains one of the clearest reminders of their time together.