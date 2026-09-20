Pittsburgh Steelers had a rough day facing New England Patriots on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers could not help the attack to a touchdown as Pittsburgh lost 20-3 in Foxborough. The quarterback completed with 187 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He was also taken down four times. The loss quickly drew attention from former Steelers star James Harrison, who shared a short reaction online. With the attack struggling again questions are now growing around Rodgers and Steelers after just two games of the season.

James Harrison's “We Are Cooked” Reaction Puts The Focus On Aaron Rodgers

Harrison did not need a long message to show his frustration. The former Steelers star posted, “We are cooked!!!!!” on X after the loss.

This reaction came after Pittsburgh managed only three points and 235 total yards. Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked four times as New England Patriots kept pressure on him throughout the game.

Aaron Rodgers definitely retiring after the season now. This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/qibVn1rJE9 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 20, 2026

The bigger issue was how little Steelers could do when they had chances. Pittsburgh completed two of 12 third downs and failed to reach the end zone. DK Metcalf also had a quiet afternoon completing with four catches for 27 yards as Christian Gonzalez helped control his impact.

Aaron Rodgers' Turnovers Show Why Pittsburgh Needs A Quick Offensive Fix

One sequence captured the Steelers' problems better than the final score. Late in the second quarter, Rodgers took a heavy hit on third-and-7 near Patriots' red zone and lost the ball. Pittsburgh recovered while the play pushed them back almost 30 yards and led to a fourth-and-43 punt.

Rodgers later lost the ball again in the fourth quarter after Christian Barmore forced a strip sack. Elijah Ponder picked it up and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown, giving New England a 20-3 lead.

Rodgers accepted responsibility afterward, saying, “mine wasn't good enough [Sunday]” and adding that the team's urgency would increase, but there would be “no panic.”

That response matters because Pittsburgh still has plenty of time to correct its problems. But the offense has scored only one touchdown through two games, and the defense cannot keep carrying the team every week. James Harrison's blunt reaction may have been brief but it reflected the frustration surrounding a Steelers offense that needs answers quickly.