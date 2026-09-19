Patrick Mahomes' return to the Kansas City Chiefs already carried plenty of attention after his long knee recovery. His first game back gave fans a look at how comfortable he felt after missing the end of last season. While another story has added a new layer to his comeback. A Chiefs teammate recently opened up about his own recovery and revealed how much Mahomes' daily work influenced him. At the same time Tom Brady shared what stood out to him about Mahomes after the quarterback led Kansas City to a convincing Week 1 win over Denver Broncos in front of the home crowd.

Tom Brady's Patrick Mahomes Take Adds More Weight To His Comeback

Mahomes entered the 2026 season after suffering torn ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee during the previous season. The injury ended his campaign early, but he worked his way back in time for Week 1.

The Chiefs quarterback looked ready for the moment against Denver.

Mahomes completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and added a rushing touchdown as Kansas City secured a 31-10 victory.

Tom Brady noticed more than the numbers.

“I think, in a lot of ways, he's back to [being] Patrick Mahomes,” Brady stated. “What do I mean by that? His leadership, discipline, tenacity — all of those things were on display. He's going to pick up some steam. He's missed some football, missed a lot of the offseason. But never sleep on No. 15 for the Chiefs.”

That assessment also highlights why Mahomes' return matters beyond one strong performance. He still has time to regain his full rhythm, but his first game showed that the injury has not stopped him from using his legs or taking control of the offense.

Rashee Rice's Surprising Revelation Shows Patrick Mahomes' Impact

Mahomes was not the only Chiefs player dealing with a difficult knee recovery.

Rashee Rice was also working his way back when he returned to Kansas City for rehab. According to Rice, Mahomes was already putting in serious work every morning.

“So, I really didn't have an excuse to be behind, if that's what you could say, as far as recovering and being ready when he was going to be ready,” Rice said.

Rice explained that Mahomes' routine gave him something to follow during his own recovery.

“Coming back to Kansas and showing up every day, every morning to do rehab. Pat was already in there first. So, the second I get in there, he's already full sweat and working real hard,” Rice said.

That work eventually brought both players back onto the field together.

Against Denver Rice caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes during a key second-quarter drive. Their return gave Kansas City another important piece of its offense.

Now Mahomes moves toward the Week 2 matchup against Indianapolis Colts. His comeback has already produced a strong opening performance, praise from Brady and a revealing story about the influence he had on a teammate during rehab.