Travis Kelce's garage tells you something his highlight reels cannot. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently pulled up to a Chiefs red carpet event in a black Rolls-Royce Ghost worth around $400,000, and that was just the latest headline from a collection that has been growing steadily since his first NFL paycheck. Kelce is set to earn approximately $17.25 million in the 2025 season alone, and between the luxury British sedans and a beloved American muscle car, his choices behind the wheel paint a pretty clear picture of who he is when the cameras are not pointed at the field.

What cars does Travis Kelce own and how much is his collection worth?

Travis Kelce's garage is valued at over $1.4 million and includes a mix of modern luxury and classic muscle, among them a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, an Aston Martin Vanquish, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Land Rover Range Rover. That range is telling. The 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, purchased for around $300,000, is reserved for special events and celebrity appearances. The Range Rover handles the everyday grind. He often uses it for driving to practices and games, and his 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography is valued at around $150,000.

But the car that says the most about Kelce is the one worth the least on paper. His 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible, finished in deep maroon with dark-chrome detailing and custom paint, became arguably the most famous car in the collection after he was photographed driving Taylor Swift in it outside Arrowhead Stadium. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce described the V8's growl as "mean." That is not a man buying cars for status. That is someone who genuinely loves them.

Most recently, Kelce was spotted browsing a Rolls-Royce dealership in Boca Raton, Florida, with his father, Ed, and the two left the showroom in what appeared to be a dark green 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom, priced between $517,750 and $597,750. Whether or not that becomes the next addition to the garage, the visit confirmed one thing: Kelce is not done expanding.

How does Travis Kelce's car collection fit into his broader fortune?

The cars are just a small part of the story. Kelce's net worth is sitting somewhere around $90 million in 2025. That number comes from three places: his Chiefs contract, brand deals, and smart money moves off the field. In 2024, endorsements alone brought in an estimated $30 million. That is not tight end money. That is pop star money. His name is attached to Nike, State Farm, McDonald's, T-Mobile, and a dozen others across food, tech, retail, and energy. Companies do not write those kinds of checks for athletes who are just good at football. They write them for people who move culture, and right now, Kelce is doing exactly that.

Off the field, Kelce is also co-owner of Club Car Wash, which operates over 200 locations. Then there is the New Heights podcast, which accumulated 24 million views on a single episode featuring Taylor Swift, landing it among Apple Podcasts' top episodes of 2025. That kind of cultural reach does not happen by accident. It reflects the same deliberate, considered approach that defines how Kelce builds his car collection: mix the classic with the bold, keep one practical option for real life, and never stop looking for what comes next.