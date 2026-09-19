Emmanuel Acho is addressing the noise around an old story from his NFL playing days after his comments sparked a fresh wave of attention. The former NFL linebacker recently explained why he has not heard from the league about the reported investigation involving Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro. Acho also pushed back on the idea that his story was about Philadelphia in the first place. His comments come as his past at Fox Sports also remains part of the conversation, especially after questions about his former working relationship with Joy Taylor resurfaced during a recent podcast appearance.

Emmanuel Acho Calls The Reported NFL Investigation A “Nothing Burger”

Acho discussed the controversy during an appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast with Brandon Contes. The conversation returned to the story he had shared about a car accident from his playing days.

Acho had previously described calling a team security official after the accident. He said the official helped arrange a change involving the police response. However, he did not identify the team or the security official.

Fans later linked the story to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dom DiSandro. Reports then suggested the NFL had started looking into the matter. Acho has now questioned that entire connection.

“Of course not,” Acho said when asked if the NFL had contacted him. “Why would I? Ain't nobody under investigation to my knowledge… I haven't heard from the NFL, and I wouldn't hear from the NFL because this is 12 years ago and is a whopping nothing burger.”

???????? The NFL is “investigating” #Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro regarding comments made by Emmanuel Acho on his podcast in August, per @GunnOnOne.



It's believed these comments were regarding a segment in mid-August in which Emmanuel Acho insinuated a security employee for… pic.twitter.com/COlHJF8kjn — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 9, 2026

Acho also explained that the conversation was connected to Kyle Shanahan rather than Philadelphia. He said people were making their own assumptions about the team involved.

Emmanuel Acho Opens Up About His Future With Joy Taylor

The podcast conversation also moved toward Acho's time at Fox Sports and his past working relationship with Joy Taylor. Taylor was named in a lawsuit filed in 2025 by a former Fox Sports hairstylist. Acho was also mentioned in allegations within the lawsuit, which involved claims about workplace relationships.

When asked whether he could work with Taylor again, Acho kept his answer short.

“That's a question you'd have to ask her,” he said.

Acho explained that the situation at Fox became complicated as the lawsuit and changes inside the network unfolded. Taylor was later taken off the air, while Acho eventually left during Fox Sports' programming changes.

For Acho, the latest podcast appearance brought attention back to two different parts of his career. One involves an old NFL story that he says has been misunderstood. The other involves a former television partnership that remains a topic of discussion.