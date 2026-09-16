Jalen Hurts gave Philadelphia another reason to look at him beyond football. The Eagles quarterback visited Northeast High School on Tuesday and brought news that shifted the mood inside the building. He announced a $600,000 donation, from his foundation to help improve cooling at the school. This came after he found out that hot weather could disrupt classes because the school did not have air conditioning. His response was clear. He saw a problem that could hurt the young people and decided to act in a way that would make a long-term difference.

Jalen Hurts' $600,000 Donation Shows His Impact Beyond Football

Hurts walked into Northeast High School with a message that had nothing to do with his next game. Instead, he spoke about helping create a better place for students to learn.

His foundation will provide $600,000 to help bring an improved cooling system to the Northeast Philadelphia school.

The announcement brought a loud reaction from those gathered at the event. A video from the visit later spread online, showing the excitement around Hurts and his surprise announcement.

"I can imagine that you guys would like ACs and a little bit of fresh air, too," Hurts told the cheering crowd.

The quarterback already had a connection with the school before the donation. He has taken part in community events there and has spent time with students and youth sports groups.

Jalen Hurts has donated $600,000 to install air conditioning at Philadelphia's Northeast High School.



The Eagles QB was named Philly's "Citizen of the Year" and has installed A/C at several other city schools too. pic.twitter.com/Pofg0riXCp — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2026

That connection gave Hurts a closer look at an issue that can easily be missed from outside the school.

Why Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Decided To Step In And Help

Hurts said he first learned about the problem while watching the morning news. Coming from the South, he was surprised to hear that a school could cancel classes because it did not have enough air conditioning.

"Watching the morning news, in the fall on an off day. Being from the South, I was very blown away by school being cancelled.

"Not for snow, not for a hurricane, not for a tropical storm. But for a lack of AC. It's a common thing I didn't necessarily think about… So that's something I wanna pay for."

The issue affects more than Northeast High School. Organizers said more than half of the 218 schools in the School District of Philadelphia do not have adequate cooling. Heat waves have forced some schools to dismiss students early, reducing classroom time.

Hurts' donation could help address one part of that wider problem while giving the school a more comfortable learning environment.

His football career made him a familiar face in Philadelphia. But this visit showed another side of Hurts, one focused on giving back to the community that has supported him.