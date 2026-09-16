Put a number on Tyreek Hill in 2026 and you get $60 million. That figure comes from ten years of NFL contracts, two of which reset the market for wide receivers entirely, plus endorsement deals that kept building regardless of whether he was catching passes or sitting in a medical facility with a knee brace. Miami cut him in February. He is 32 years old and working his way back from a torn ACL. The money he already earned is not going anywhere.

Tyreek Hill's NFL Contracts and How the Dolphins Deal Ended

Hill landed in Miami in March 2022, trading Kansas City for South Beach and a four-year, $120 million extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in the league at the time. The deal was restructured in 2024 into a three-year, $90 million arrangement with $65 million guaranteed, pushing his total guaranteed earnings across both deals to around $106.5 million.

His first two seasons in Miami were spectacular. He posted 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, leading the league in receiving yards. The 2024 season was quieter. Then, four weeks into 2025, he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL against the Jets. New GM Jon Eric Sullivan released him in February, saving $22.8 million in cap space for a roster overhaul that had been coming since the Dolphins finished the 2025 season with a disappointing record. Hill said his goodbyes on Instagram, calling his time in Miami some of the most meaningful years of his life and career.

Tyreek Hill Free Agency: What Comes Next at 32

Five and a half months after surgery, Hill was back walking without a brace. The standard recovery window for a dislocated knee and ACL combination is nine to twelve months, which puts a realistic playing return somewhere in the early part of the 2026 season, assuming the knee holds up. No team has signed him yet, but the interest is expected to come once he is closer to full fitness.

Away from football, Adidas, AutoNation, G.O.A.T. Fuel and Grip Boost all have deals with him that continue regardless of which team he plays for next. His podcast and social presence add further income. The NFL career may be in a difficult chapter right now. The financial foundation underneath it is not.