Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been quietly guarding every detail of their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. No phone policy, no leaks, no behind-the-scenes footage. For two months, the public got almost nothing. That changed on Monday night when Jason Kelce, Travis's older brother and best man, sat down on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown alongside Pat McAfee and Scott Van Pelt -- both of whom were also at the wedding and started talking.

What really happened inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden?

The ceremony, by Jason's account, was something else entirely. Adam Sandler officiated, which most people knew. But how he did it? That part stayed quiet until now.

"The ceremony was gorgeous," Jason said. "They did such an incredible job. Adam Sandler officiated it in a very Adam Sandler beautiful way."

That line says a lot without saying much. Sandler, known for being genuinely warm underneath the comedy, apparently brought both humor and heart to the moment. Jason, who served as Travis's best man, was visibly moved by the whole thing. He admitted he cried harder at his brother's wedding than at his own - which, he joked, his wife Kylie was "probably not happy about."

Once the ceremony ended, the night turned into something nobody seemed prepared for, in the best possible way.

"And then from then on, it was a party, man," Jason said. "It was so good seeing everybody out there, all the people that sang, all the people dancing, the games. It was a very fun evening."

McAfee backed that up with a story about one of Travis's Chiefs teammates who, despite nursing a serious knee injury, apparently danced for four or five hours straight. McAfee also noted the entire Chiefs team stayed together through the night, calling it "a real unified bunch."

Van Pelt tried to put the guest list into words. He couldn't quite do it. "I've never seen a group of people like that," he said, leaving it there.

Jason described it better. "So many awesome people, obviously from all walks of life - football world, celebrity world, singers from Nashville, actors, actresses, people we grew up with in Cleveland Heights. The melting pot of individuals was insane."

Paul McCartney was there. Conan O'Brien was there. Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise. And then, at some point in the evening, Brad Pitt walked around a corner.

Why was Brad Pitt the most talked-about guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Van Pelt, laughing, sent a greeting to his "new best friend" -- Brad Pitt. McAfee jumped in immediately. "Hey, listen, I think he was all of our best friends," he said.

Jason then revealed something that puts the whole thing in perspective. It wasn't just that Pitt was there. It was that practically every person at that wedding ended up having their own Brad Pitt story by the end of the night.

"I think everybody from the wedding has had some version of a Brad Pitt moment that has come up in your talk with somebody," Jason said.

Think about what that means. In a room full of celebrities, some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and music -- and Brad Pitt somehow became the shared memory that people kept coming back to. No explanation was given for why. That detail hangs in the air, and it's arguably more interesting for it.

Jason also revealed he wore a cape to the reception, which McAfee found endlessly amusing. "Jason had a cape on, which I think was sweet," McAfee said. "It was great to see that."

Swift's publicist confirmed at the time that both Taylor and Travis wore Christian Dior haute couture, and that Austin Swift served as Taylor's man of honor. The strict no-phones policy kept almost everything else under wraps until this week.

A cape, hours of dancing, a Chiefs team that showed up as a unit, Adam Sandler making people cry, and Brad Pitt becoming everyone's most unforgettable memory of the night. That's the Taylor Swift wedding nobody was allowed to talk about.