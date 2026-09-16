Travis Kelce's retirement plans have once again come under the spotlight after he began his 14th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 36, Kelce has not announced when he will walk away, despite growing speculation about his future after marrying Taylor Swift. His approach could be shaped by his desire to finish his career on his own terms rather than repeat Tom Brady's brief retirement reversal.

Travis Kelce wants control over his NFL retirement

Kelce has made it clear that retirement is not an immediate decision. His opening performance against Denver only added to that picture. He recorded three catches for 71 yards, including a 59-yard reception that moved him past Jason Witten into second place among tight ends in career receiving yards.

The timing matters. Kelce entered the season after a disappointing 2025 campaign for Kansas City, which missed the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes also dealt with a major knee injury, making the Chiefs' return to contention an important part of Kelce's current chapter.

Rather than setting a retirement date, Kelce appears to be leaving the door open. His form, health and the Chiefs' ability to compete for another championship could all play a role in what he eventually decides.

His own comments also suggest that he remains invested in football. Kelce has said he is not ready to let the game go and wants to continue competing while he still feels capable of performing at a high level.

That differs from the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady's first retirement. Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 season but returned 40 days later for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ultimately retired again after the 2022 season.

For Kelce, avoiding that kind of back-and-forth could mean waiting until he feels completely certain.

Taylor Swift marriage adds another chapter for Travis Kelce

Kelce's life away from football has also changed significantly. He married Taylor Swift in July, and she watched his Week 1 performance from the Arrowhead Stadium suite. The couple's new stage of life has naturally fueled questions about whether family plans could influence his NFL future.

However, marriage does not automatically mean retirement. Kelce has also built opportunities outside football, including television, film and potential broadcasting work.

His first game as a married man offered a useful reminder of what he can still contribute. The 59-yard reception helped Kansas City maintain control against Denver, while his overall performance gave the Chiefs an encouraging start to the season.

For now, Kelce's retirement remains undecided. The veteran tight end appears to have another objective first: see how far he and the Chiefs can take this season before deciding whether it is time to close the book on his NFL career.