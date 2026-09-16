Shilo Sanders found himself living a very different kind of NFL story in Denver. While appearing in court over an $11.89 million debt, the former safety stayed at a luxury Airbnb that cost around $900 a night. Sanders gave viewers a look inside the property, showing off its downtown location, rooftop and amenities while a much bigger question remained unresolved: what happens next in his bankruptcy case?

Shilo Sanders spends $900 a night during bankruptcy trial

Sanders was in Denver from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 for the federal bankruptcy proceedings involving John Darjean. During his stay, he filmed a tour of the rental and appeared impressed by what the nearly $1,000-per-night price provided.

“Last week, I stayed at one of the most expensive Airbnbs in Denver, said the former NFL safety. “In the middle of downtown Denver, this is what $900 a night gets you.” The property gave Sanders easy access to downtown restaurants and Coors Field. He also highlighted the rooftop and even floated the idea of hosting friends at the rental.

Behind the luxury stay, however, was a serious legal dispute. Darjean, a former school security guard, obtained an $11.89 million default judgment against Sanders over a 2015 confrontation that Darjean said left him with significant injuries. Sanders has disputed the account and maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Sanders did not appear for the 2022 civil trial. He later said he was unaware that proceedings were taking place after parting ways with his attorneys. The resulting default judgment became central to his later bankruptcy filing.

Shilo Sanders bankruptcy case still hinges on missing video

The Denver trial was not simply about the size of the debt. The court is also considering whether the obligation resulted from a willful and malicious injury, a determination that could affect whether the debt can be discharged through bankruptcy.

One of the biggest unresolved issues is surveillance footage from the original confrontation. Two video angles remain available, but testimony has indicated that another camera may have captured a broader view of the incident.

Judge Michael E. Romero highlighted the importance of the missing footage during the proceedings.

“It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find,” Judge Michael E. Romero said at the trial.

Darjean's side has alleged that the footage was “stolen,” while testimony from school officials suggested the missing angle could have provided a clearer view of what happened. The available evidence has produced conflicting accounts, including testimony about whether Darjean attacked Sanders first and whether Sanders struck Darjean during the confrontation.

The trial also took an unexpected turn when Darjean collapsed after more than two hours of testimony on Sept. 3 and was taken to a hospital. He was later released.

While Sanders' NFL career did not develop as hoped, he has since focused on content creation, music and other projects. His legal future, however, remains tied to the court's eventual decision on the $11.89 million debt.

“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don't think there's any light in my tunnel,” Sanders said. “I've always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, and modeling. I truly believe God has a big plan for me.”

For now, the $900-a-night Denver stay is only a side detail in a much larger legal battle that remains unresolved.