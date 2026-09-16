Chicago Bears opened their 2026 NFL season with a huge win, but Ben Johnson's comments after the game have created another talking point. Chicago's offense was in control for most of the afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, and the team kept attacking even after building a big lead. Johnson later made an admission about what he had considered doing late in the game. His words quickly spread across social media, where some NFL fans questioned his approach. The reaction showed that one comment from the Bears coach had changed the conversation around the win.

Ben Johnson Admits He Considered Going For Two Late In Chicago Bears' Win

Chicago finished its Week 1 game with a 59-37 win over Carolina, setting a franchise record for points in a season opener.

The Bears were ahead 45-31 entering the fourth quarter after Kyle Monangai scored on the ground. They still added two more touchdowns before the final whistle, with D'Andre Swift finding the end zone late.

Ben Johnson later explained that the Bears did not want to assume the game was over.

Carolina had shown in the previous season that it could make late comebacks, and that was still in the minds of Chicago's coaches.

“It's a credit to Carolina more than anything. We went into the game with a lot of respect for how well they could play in the fourth quarter,” Ben Johnson said.

He also said the goal on the final drive was to keep the ball and finish the game properly.

But Ben Johnson made another comment that quickly changed the focus.

During his September 14 appearance on ESPN 1000 Chicago, the coach was asked about a possible two-point attempt late in the game. His response suggested that he had considered the same idea.

“I don't think you were the only one.”

Wild: Bear HC Ben Johnson was asked why he went for it on 4th down at his own 21-yard line.



"I felt pretty good about it."



Ben is an absolute psycho ???????? pic.twitter.com/HGF4zC3dn7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2026

The comment meant Ben Johnson had at least thought about going for two, which could have taken Chicago to 60 points. That detail quickly spread online and gave fans another reason to discuss the Bears' offensive approach.

NFL Fans React After Ben Johnson Reveals How Far He Wanted To Push Chicago Bear's Offense

Ben Johnson has developed a reputation for an aggressive offensive style. That approach was part of what made him a sought-after coach before he joined Chicago after working with the Detroit Lions.

Still, some NFL fans felt the idea of chasing another score went too far with the Bears already holding a large lead.

“Biggest ego in the league. He needs to be humbled,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan warned, “It's going to come back to bite him. The NFL isn't a league that rewards showing teams up.”

A third reaction was even harsher, with one fan saying they wanted to see Ben Johnson's response if another team ran up the score against the Bears.

Ben Johnson now has little time to dwell on the reaction. Chicago will host the Minnesota Vikings on September 20 as it looks for a second straight win.

The matchup should offer an early test of whether the Bears can keep their offense producing at the same level against a division rival.