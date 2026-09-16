Federal prosecutors in Missouri have identified Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as a victim in a multi-million-dollar investment fraud case. Siddharth Jawahar, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. He has been ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution after running a Ponzi scheme that pulled in over $35 million from investors, with only a fraction of that money actually invested.

What was Travis Kelce's connection to the Siddharth Jawahar Ponzi scheme?

Travis Kelce was briefly mentioned in court proceedings, though prosecutors did not go into detail about the nature or size of his losses. A 2021 Forbes report had previously identified the six-time Pro Bowler as an investor in the Swiftarc Venture Labs Fund, a vehicle tied to Swiftarc Capital LLC, the investment firm Jawahar co-founded. Prosecutors made clear he was listed as a victim, with no suggestion of wrongdoing on his part.

Jawahar started channeling client money into a single overseas investment, Philip Morris Pakistan, back in 2015. When that position deteriorated, rather than disclosing the losses, he kept investors in the dark by fabricating positive returns. What looked like a functioning fund was essentially a shell being propped up by incoming money from newer clients.

Between July 2016 and December 2023, Jawahar collected more than $35 million from investors but put only around $10 million to actual use. The rest went toward what prosecutors described as an extravagant personal lifestyle, including private jet travel, luxury hotel stays, high-end apartments in Austin and New York, memberships at private clubs, and regular spending at upscale restaurants and clothing stores.

How did the fraud unravel and what happened after Jawahar was caught?

Even after his indictment, Jawahar's attempts to cover his tracks continued. Prosecutors say he coached at least one victim to offer a favorable account to the FBI, which led the investigation. He also reportedly asked his sister to remotely wipe his iPhone to destroy evidence and lied about his immigration status.

None of it worked. Jawahar pleaded guilty in January, and his sentencing this week closed a case that stretched nearly a decade of financial deception.

Kelce's specific losses were never disclosed in open court. He remains one of the NFL's highest-profile players heading into the 2025 season, and his name surfaced here only in the context of being defrauded.