Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy returned to work together hoping their old Green Bay connection could help Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead their first two games have raised more questions than answers. Pittsburgh followed a tight path Week 1 win with a 20-3 loss to New England Patriots, leaving the attack under heavy pressure. Rodgers finished the game with 187 passing yards, one interception and two lost fumbles. His comments after defeat also caught attention mainly when he spoke about making sure McCarthy knows what is working and what is not. The remark added another layer to an already difficult start.

Aaron Rodgers' Latest Reaction Shows The Trust With Mike McCarthy Is Already Being Tested

Aaron Rodgers did not openly blame McCarthy. His words, however, placed more focus on the communication between the quarterback and head coach.

He said, “we need to be better, and it starts with me,” before explaining that he needed to make sure McCarthy and the coaching staff knew what was working and what was not. That raised questions because the Steelers' offense had another poor day.

Pittsburgh managed 235 total yards against New England and converted two of 12 third-down chances. Rodgers was also sacked four times and hit seven more times, showing that the problem was not limited to play calling.

"The older Rodgers gets, he and Favre are the same guy. They're both prickly and difficult... Favre got really old really fast with the Vikings and Aaron looked his age yesterday."@colincowherd on what's going wrong for Rodgers & the Steelers offense pic.twitter.com/SpzqZ2YnPo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2026

The offense has now produced only one touchdown drive through two games. That leaves Rodgers and McCarthy with little margin for error as the season moves forward.

Mike McCarthy's Strong Support For Aaron Rodgers Reveals Where Pittsburgh Sees The Bigger Problem

McCarthy has not turned the spotlight toward Rodgers. Instead, he has continued to support his quarterback and pointed to the offensive line as a major reason for the slow start.

“We're a protection-first unit, and that wasn't the case yesterday,” McCarthy said. He also accepted responsibility for the offense, adding, “Clearly not good enough. That starts with me.”

McCarthy said Pittsburgh had used several offensive line combinations during the preseason and needed more consistency. His view is that the group needs more time together to build trust and play with better timing.

That explanation does not remove the pressure on Rodgers. At 42, he is trying to lead an offense that has struggled to move the ball and create big plays. His short throws against New England also showed how difficult it has been for Pittsburgh to keep drives alive.

Now, their reunion has started with the Steelers averaging only 249.5 total yards per game through two weeks. The numbers show problems across the unit, not just between the quarterback and coach.

Rodgers' latest reaction therefore reveals a team still searching for its identity. McCarthy remains behind his quarterback, but Pittsburgh needs the offense to improve quickly before more questions surround both men.