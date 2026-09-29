Aaron Rodgers' start with the Pittsburgh Steelers looked shaky after two weeks, but Week 3 changed the picture. The 42-year-old quarterback finally found some of the deep throws that had been missing. Pittsburgh beat the Cincinnati Bengals 30-27 and moved the ball for 413 yards. Rodgers connected with Roman Wilson for 38 yards and Ben Skowronek for a 23-yard touchdown. He also found DK Metcalf for a key score. The performance did not look like his old peak, but it showed that his arm can still change a game.

Aaron Rodgers Still Has Enough Arm To Keep The Deep Ball Alive

The first two games raised questions about Rodgers' ability to attack deep. He had gone 0-for-9 on passes traveling more than 20 yards.

That changed against Cincinnati.

Wilson caught a 38-yard pass on Pittsburgh's opening drive. Skowronek then scored on a 23-yard catch. Those plays gave the Steelers something they had badly missed earlier in the season.

Rodgers also had better protection. Max Iheanachor and Brock Hoffman started at right tackle and right guard. Rodgers was sacked twice after taking four sacks against New England.

That extra time mattered. Rodgers has never been a quarterback who needs to run to make plays. His game has always depended heavily on timing, accuracy and the ability to throw before a receiver is fully open.

“Mother fuckin sucks ass. Fuckin sucks ass!” - Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/kLVvVI5CDp — (Not) Art Rooney II (@OldManRooney) September 27, 2026

His mobility is not what it was years ago. But Week 3 showed that he may not need to move much if Pittsburgh can give him a clean pocket.

Aaron Rodgers' Final Years Could Still Add A New Part To His Legacy

Rodgers' legacy was built long before he arrived in Pittsburgh. His years with the Green Bay Packers included an MVP career, a Super Bowl win and many memorable throws.

Now his Steelers chapter is about something different.

It is about whether he can still help an NFL team win when his physical tools are not the same. Week 3 offered one answer. Rodgers made several important throws and helped Pittsburgh produce four touchdowns after scoring only one in its first two games.

There were still mistakes. His pass late in the first half was intercepted after bouncing off his receiver's hands. His accuracy also faded at times later in the game.

But the bigger point was clear. Rodgers did not need to play like his younger self to make an impact.

If the Steelers can keep improving the protection and running game, Rodgers can have more chances to use his best remaining skill. His final chapter may not be about proving he is still the quarterback he once was. It may be about showing how much he can still give when the game asks him to win with experience, timing and his arm.