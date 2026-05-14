The controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini continues to grow weeks after photos of the two surfaced from a resort in Sedona, Arizona. What began as a sports-world rumor has now become a major talking point across entertainment and media platforms. While many close to the situation have avoided public comments, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently addressed the matter during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.” His careful response has once again brought fresh attention to the ongoing story surrounding the former Patriots coach and ex-NFL insider.

Chase Daniel's brief response becomes latest talking point in the ongoing controversy

Chase Daniel, who previously worked with Dianna Russini on “Scoop City” at The Athletic, avoided getting deeply involved when asked about the controversy. During his appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Daniel admitted the situation was “unfortunate in many different ways” but made it clear he did not want to expand further. “We haven't really chatted about it. We haven't done any of that, so I'm going to leave that there,” Daniel said.

The former quarterback also pointed out how much attention the story has received outside football circles. According to Daniel, the controversy has reached a level where major gossip outlets and even business publications are covering every new development linked to Vrabel and Russini.

Daniel's comments quickly became a topic online because very few people connected to Russini have spoken publicly since the photos first appeared in April. His reaction also stood out because he recently joined ESPN, a network that has largely stayed away from discussing the situation in detail.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini story keeps expanding with new reports

The controversy first gained attention after Page Six released photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini together in Sedona. Soon after, Russini resigned from The Athletic, adding even more speculation around the situation.

Since then, additional reports have continued to appear. New York City photos allegedly showing the pair together from 2020 later surfaced online. TMZ also reported that Vrabel and Russini privately rented a boat together in Tennessee in 2021. Vrabel initially dismissed the controversy as “laughable,” but he later acknowledged that the situation led to difficult conversations with both his family and the organization. Reports also stated that he missed the third day of the NFL Draft while seeking counseling.

With fresh photos, videos, and public reactions still emerging weeks later, the story surrounding Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini remains one of the most talked-about topics connected to the NFL world this offseason.