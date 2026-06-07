The NFL offseason often creates unexpected storylines, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean has found himself at the centre of one this week. A video circulating across social media has fans talking, not because of anything that happened on the field, but because of a brief appearance alongside Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers. The clip has gone viral online, with viewers dissecting everything from the pair's body language to their choice of clothing. Neither DeJean nor Summers has commented publicly on the footage as of now.

Cooper DeJean And Abby Summers Video Gets NFL Fans Talking

The pair seemed to be spending time together in a casual indoor setting, far removed from the pressure and spotlight of the NFL season. DeJean was seen wearing aqua-green shorts, a white T-shirt and a black cap. Summers, meanwhile, wore a bikini top in the same aqua-green shade along with white shorts. The matching colour combination immediately became a talking point online, with fans debating whether it was simply a coincidence or something more. The discussion intensified when DeJean briefly lifted Summers off the ground during one moment in the clip. It became one of the most replayed and shared parts of the video as fans continued to speculate their relationship.

Rumors linking the two have surfaced before and the latest footage has only sparked those conversations once again. While there is no public confirmation of a relationship, social media users were quick to point to the ease and familiarity between them.

https://x.com/MLFootball/status/2063048221203861852

Why The Cooper DeJean-Abby Summers Story Is Drawing Attention

Part of the fascination comes from the NFL rivalry attached to the story. DeJean plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Summers is associated with the Dallas Cowboys organisation as a cheerleader. Given the long-standing rivalry between the two NFC East franchises, even an off-field connection between figures linked to both teams is enough to attract attention.

As the NFL waits for training camps and preseason action to begin, fans often turn their attention to offseason storylines. This latest video has become one of those talking points, generating reactions ranging from light-hearted jokes to theories about a possible romance.

Meanwhile, DeJean is currently playing on a four-year, $9.28 million rookie contract with the Eagles, a deal that runs through the 2027 season and includes roughly $7.47 million in guaranteed money.