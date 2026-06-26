Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean is making headlines for an off-the-field moment that has caught the internet's attention. A video of the young NFL star fulfilling a fan's bizarre request has gone viral, with many people debating how far fan interactions should go. According to posts going viral on X, a female fan reportedly paid $140 for DeJean to spray whipped cream directly into her mouth and across her face. The Eagles player agreed as people around them cheered, turning an otherwise regular fan event into one of the most controversial NFL clips online this week. While some people found the moment funny, others felt it went a bit too far, with many questioning the kind of requests celebrities and athletes receive from fans.

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean's Fan Video Viral

The nine-second clip has been shared on social media and has sparked a barrage of reactions. Some users called it hilarious, while others couldn't believe someone would pay for such an experience. Either way, the video has become one of the internet's biggest talking points.

Cooper DeJean is one of the NFL's rising stars. The 22-year-old plays as a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles after being picked in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Iowa. He impressed during his rookie season and became an important part of the Eagles' defense. His performances helped Philadelphia win the Super Bowl, and he has since built a reputation as one of the league's most promising young defensive players.

What's Cooper DeJean Been Up To Recently?

Away from the viral video, DeJean has been making news for football as well. He recently spoke about the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Speaking on the latest episode of the Exciting Mics podcast with former Eagles safety Reed Blankenship, DeJean said he wished Brown well and admitted the Eagles would miss him. "I wish him nothing but success over there. He'll be a good asset for them. Obviously, we're going to miss him and what he was able to do in Philly. He was a dominant player," DeJean said. He also added that he is looking forward to facing Brown during joint practices and when the two teams meet.

For now, though, it isn't DeJean's performances on the football field that have people talking. Instead, it's an unexpected whipped cream stunt with a fan that has turned into one of the internet's most talked-about NFL moments.