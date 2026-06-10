Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and has been at the centre of wedding speculation in recent weeks, made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles. The singer not only walked the red carpet but also performed a song from the film's soundtrack before a packed audience. Swift attended the premiere alongside the cast and filmmakers behind the animated film.

The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and featured several stars associated with the project, including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O'Brien, Greta Lee, Craig Robinson and composer Randy Newman.

Taylor Swift Performs New Soundtrack Song With Randy Newman

One of the biggest moments of the evening came when Swift took to the stage with Newman to perform 'I Knew It, I Knew You', her original song for the film. Videos from the premiere showed the pair performing together, with Newman on piano as Swift sang before the audience.

The pop star also treated guests to a rendition of 'You've Got A Friend In Me', the song most closely associated with the Toy Story franchise. Videos of the performances went viral on social media.

The premiere brought together much of the team behind Toy Story 5, including director Andrew Stanton, co-director Kenna Harris, producer Lindsey Collins and Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter. The upcoming film sees Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang facing a new challenge when a tablet device named Lilypad enters Bonnie's life. According to the film's synopsis, the toys must adapt as technology begins competing with traditional playtime. Toy Story 5 will release in cinemas on June 19 in English and Hindi.

Taylor Swift surprised audiences at the world premiere of Toy Story 5 with a performance of her new original song for the film “I Knew It, I Knew You” pic.twitter.com/WMK2NiqJIq — Pixar (@Pixar) June 10, 2026

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

Away from the film world, Taylor Swift continues to dominate headlines for her relationship with Travis Kelce. The couple got engaged in August 2025 and have been the subject of wedding speculation ever since. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed a wedding date, multiple reports suggest that the wedding is happening on July 3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, through a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the proposal. The post was captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" and became one of Instagram's most-liked engagement announcements.