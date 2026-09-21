Tyreek Hill's name returned to the conversation around the Miami Dolphins after their rough Week 2 loss to San Francisco 49ers. Miami Dolphins fell 35-13 on Sunday leaving fans with more questions about a team that has already gone through major changes at wide receiver. Hill meanwhile, watched from outside the league as he continues his recovery and remains a free agent. His reaction was just one word, “sheesh.” The short post came at a time when Miami Dolphins' passing game was struggling, making Hill's future an even bigger talking point around the NFL.

Tyreek Hill's One-Word Reaction Came As Miami Dolphins Struggled Without Him

Hill did not add any explanation to his post on X. He simply wrote, “sheesh,” after watching the Dolphins fall badly against San Francisco.

The timing made the message stand out. Miami stayed within one score at halftime, but the game changed quickly after the break. The 49ers scored 21 straight points in the third quarter and took full control.

Miami's offense had little answer. The team scored only one touchdown, and that came in the fourth quarter after San Francisco had already taken its starters out of the game.

The wide receiver room also had a quiet afternoon. Rookie Chris Bell finished without a catch, while Caleb Douglas managed only 19 receiving yards. Ryan Miller led Miami with one reception for 77 yards.

Powerful: Free agent WR Tyreek Hill has put on a serious amount of muscle this offseason and is in the BEST shape of his life.



Countless teams would benefit from having him.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/GZLTzO1oDQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 7, 2026

That performance naturally brought more attention to the changes Miami made after moving on from Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tyreek Hill's NFL Future Remains Unclear As His Injury Recovery Moves Forward

Hill's next NFL move depends on more than a team simply wanting him. His health remains an important part of the picture.

The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver suffered a dislocated knee during the 2025 season against the New York Jets. He later underwent multiple surgeries, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus said doctors advised him to wait until October before returning to football.

That helps explain why Hill is still unsigned despite the 2026 season already being underway.

Even after he is cleared, Hill would need to show teams that he can handle NFL work again. He could also need a workout before a team decides to make an offer. A new contract would then bring another challenge, as Hill would have to learn a new offense and fit into an existing receiver group.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been mentioned in past offseason speculation surrounding Hill, but no return has happened so far.

Miami also traded Waddle to the Denver Broncos, leaving the Dolphins with a much younger receiver group. Waddle responded against his former team with 138 receiving yards on eight catches.

For now, Hill's “sheesh” does not explain what he thinks about Miami or where he could play next. But his one-word reaction arrived during a game that once again showed why his name remains part of the Dolphins conversation.