Troy Aikman expected his ESPN future to be settled before the 2026 NFL season began. Instead, the Hall of Fame quarterback has entered the final year of his contract with no extension in place, even as he continues his 25th season alongside longtime partner Joe Buck. Buck has reportedly secured a new six-year, $108 million deal, while Aikman is waiting for clarity on his own future. For Aikman, who said he had never entered the final year of a contract without knowing what came next.

Troy Aikman awaits ESPN extension

Aikman joined ESPN in 2022 after leaving Fox, signing a five-year contract worth $90 million. ESPN brought him and Buck together for Monday Night Football, continuing a partnership that began in 2002. The 2026 season marks their 25th year working in the same booth, making their future one of the notable questions in NFL broadcasting.

Speaking to Richard Deitsch, Aikman admitted he expected the contract situation to be resolved before the season. “I thought something would be done prior to the start of this season,” he said. He added that he has never entered the final year of a contract since his playing days with the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman did not suggest that he is pushing ESPN for an immediate answer. Instead, he said he is not putting much energy into wondering when a deal could happen. His comments came shortly after Buck reportedly agreed to his new contract, which has placed greater attention on Aikman's own position.

Troy Aikman's Super Bowl role with ESPN

The timing becomes more notable because Aikman and Buck have a major assignment ahead. The pair are scheduled to call Super Bowl LXI in February 2027, marking ESPN's first Super Bowl broadcast. ESPN executive Josh Krulewitz said the network will not discuss talent contract details publicly before the game.

Aikman has made his preference clear despite the uncertainty. “Would I like to continue working with Joe Buck moving down the road? 100 percent,” he said. He then acknowledged that the final decision may not rest entirely with him.

The former Cowboys quarterback could have other broadcast opportunities if ESPN does not extend an offer to him. Reports indicate possible changes to other major NFL booths after the 2026 season. For now, though, Aikman remains focused on his current role, with the biggest game on ESPN's schedule waiting at the end of the season.