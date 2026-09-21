Micah Parsons has not played for Green Bay Packers this season while his work away from the field has grown. The defensive star has taken on a new job with the NFL Players Association while he works through a knee recovery. Parsons was chosen as Green Bay's voting player representative giving him a role in matters that affect players across the NFL. At the same time, his return to football is getting closer. Green Bay Packers can now start thinking about a possible practice return while they still do not want to rush him back.

Micah Parsons' New NFLPA Role Keeps Him Close To His Green Bay Packers Teammates

The new NFLPA role gives Micah Parsons a way to stay involved with his teammates during his rehab. As Green Bay's voting player representative, he can speak for players in union matters and take part in discussions with NFLPA leaders.

Ian Rapoport reported the move on September 21. He said Parsons had been elected as Green Bay's voting player rep and noted that he joins other known player representatives, including Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The timing matters because Parsons is still away from the field. His season changed on December 14, 2025, when he tore his ACL and also damaged his meniscus against Denver Broncos. Surgery followed on December 29.

Micah Parsons is eligible to practice starting this week ???? pic.twitter.com/qV1CFfxk07 — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) September 20, 2026

The injury ended his 2025 regular season after 14 games. Even with that setback, Parsons finished with 12.5 sacks and 83 quarterback pressures. He also earned his fourth All-Pro honor.

Micah Parsons' Packers Return Is Nearer But The Team Will Still Wait

Parsons is now nearing the nine-month point after surgery. Matt Schneidman reported that the mark comes next Tuesday. He also said Parsons is eligible to practice, with the Packers' next practice after their Thursday game giving him a possible opening.

That does not mean Parsons will play right away. Green Bay has kept a careful approach with his recovery, especially because his knee injury included meniscus damage. Parsons has said that the extra repair made his rehab harder than a normal ACL recovery.

“We have a pretty strong nine-month rule,” Parsons said. “Through the research and the data, there's no good outcomes with players coming back early from an ACL, especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up.”

Packers have managed without him so far while his return would add another major pass-rush option. Lukas Van Ness has made an impact early, recording 2.5 sacks through two games.



Green Bay Packers will likely focus first on practice work, soon after judge how his knee responds before setting a firm game plan. Until then Micah Parsons has a new responsibility with the NFLPA while he waits for his chance to get back on the field.