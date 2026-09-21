Justin Herbert's 0-2 start has brought a new kind of noise around the Los Angeles Chargers, and Michael Irvin has added to it with a joke about Madison Beer. Herbert struggled again in Sunday's 26-14 loss to Las Vegas Raiders leaving Los Angeles without a win after two games. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw two interceptions and managed only 192 passing yards. His poor outing gave critics plenty to discuss, but Irvin chose a lighter and more personal route. The Hall of Fame receiver connected Herbert's on-field problems with his relationship with Beer in a postgame video.

Michael Irvin Turns Justin Herbert's Off-Field Spotlight Into A Postgame Joke

Irvin did not focus only on Herbert's numbers. He used the quarterback's public relationship with Beer as the setup for his message.

“You made the wrong drive,” Irvin said. “Driving your girl to the airport, but you can't drive this team to that endzone?! That's a problem.”

The joke came after Herbert and Chargers had another rough day at SoFi Stadium. Las Vegas put steady pressure on him, and Raiders came away with three sacks and two interceptions.

Herbert also had three fumbles, adding to a game where Chargers struggled to keep drives alive. Los Angeles scored 14 points and could not hold onto its lead after moving ahead 17-14 in the third quarter.

Justin Herbert starts 0-2 with OC Mike McDaniel



Week 1

17-of-27

209 passing yards

1 TD, 1 INT



Week 2

15-for-27

192 passing yards

1 TD, 2 INT pic.twitter.com/RdblCHEXBG — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

The loss made the start harder to ignore. The Chargers are now 0-2, with both defeats coming at home. Herbert has thrown three interceptions through the first two games and has taken six sacks.

Justin Herbert's Real Problem Remains Los Angeles Chargers' Slow Offense

Irvin's comment quickly became part of the postgame chatter, but Herbert's football issues are much easier to measure. He entered the season with high expectations, especially after the Chargers brought in Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator.

So far, the attack has not clicked.

The Raiders forced mistakes and made it difficult for Herbert to find a steady rhythm. The Chargers also had problems around him, including protection issues and turnovers that stopped promising drives.

That matters because Herbert is not working with a clean situation.

Still, Herbert remains the player most people will watch. His arm talent and ability to make difficult throws have made him one of the league's most talked-about quarterbacks for years. The problem is that the Chargers now need results, not more talk about what he could become.

Irvin's Madison Beer joke may create another wave of attention, but it does not explain the Chargers' 0-2 record. Herbert's next games will decide how long the focus stays on jokes and how quickly it returns to football. For now, the Chargers have little room for another flat performance. Their next results will matter more than any social media punchline, especially with expectations already rising around the team.