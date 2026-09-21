Derrick Johnson had already spent years building his name in Kansas City. On September 20, the Chiefs gave him one more reason to look back with pride. Johnson was added to the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against Indianapolis Colts. It was a special night for a player who spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with Kansas City Chiefs. While getting there was not always easy. There was a time when Johnson lost his starting spot. Later, he had to fight his way back from a serious Achilles injury.

Inside Derrick Johnson's journey with Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Johnson joined Kansas City Chiefs as the 15th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He soon became a regular starter at linebacker.

Then came 2009.

After Todd Haley became Kansas City's head coach, Johnson was pushed down the depth chart. He did not hide his confusion over the move. Instead, he waited for another chance.

That chance came against Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.

Johnson picked off two passes and returned both for touchdowns in Kansas City's 44-24 win. One return went 45 yards. The other covered 60 yards.

It was a strange way to answer a setback, but it worked.

Johnson won his starting job back and had his best season two years later. In 2011, he made his first Pro Bowl and earned First-Team All-Pro honors after making 179 tackles.

His next big test came in 2014. Johnson tore his Achilles in the season opener and had to spend months working toward a return.

The moment Derrick Johnson was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame ???? pic.twitter.com/NQ3OFybClo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 21, 2026

He came back in 2015 and spent little time making an impact. Against Houston Texans, he had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

Derrick Johnson's Chiefs Numbers Explain Why Kansas City Honored Him

Johnson kept producing after his return. He finished the 2015 season with 116 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

By the time his Chiefs career was over, Johnson had played 182 regular-season games for Kansas City. He also became the franchise's all-time leader in tackles, made four Pro Bowls and earned two AP All-Pro honors.

His work was not just about football. Johnson founded the Defend the Dream Foundation that helps young people from low-income communities. He supported school programs and events for children in Kansas City.

After his Ring of Honor induction, Johnson kept the focus on the people around him.

“The guys (teammates) are why I got this award,” Johnson said. “When you can do something at a high level for a long time, that means you have a lot of guys around you.”

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt also praised Johnson for his consistency, toughness and leadership.