Deion Sanders has shown that he is still keeping an eye on Kahlil Benson. The former Colorado offensive lineman now has a much bigger role with the Kansas City Chiefs than many expected. Benson went undrafted in 2026, then earned a spot with the Chiefs as a free agent. An injury to Josh Simmons changed his path before the season. Benson was moved to left tackle, even though he had never played the position in college. Two weeks into the season, he has stayed on the field for every offensive snap while helping protect Patrick Mahomes.

Deion Sanders' short message showed he was still proud of Kahlil Benson

Benson's mother, LaTonya, recently posted about her son after the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts. She shared a PFF grade that placed Benson just behind Mahomes among the team's top performers.

Sanders noticed the post and replied with a few simple words.

“So proud, Mama! God bless y'all,” Sanders wrote on X.

The message was brief, but it was not the first time Sanders had shown support for Benson.

The two crossed paths when Benson transferred to Colorado in 2024. He spent that season on the offensive line while Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was the team's quarterback.

Andy Reid on rookie OT Kahlil Benson:



“Veach, great eyes, great eyes. I mean, to bring him in here and then Andy Heck believing in him and coaching him up... I think he's winning over a lot of people.” pic.twitter.com/I12zo52HQb — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 21, 2026

Benson later returned to Indiana for the 2025 season. He helped the Hoosiers win the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff. Even after that season, NFL teams passed on him throughout the draft.

Kahlil Benson's Chiefs chance came after an unusual change at left tackle

Kansas City signed Benson after he went undrafted. His situation changed quickly when Simmons suffered a back injury during the preseason.

The Chiefs then gave Benson a job he had never handled in college. He became the starting left tackle and had to protect Mahomes' blind side.

Mahomes kept things simple before Benson's first game.

“I think the only thing I said to Kahlil Benson right before the game was, ‘I believe in you,' and that's it,” Mahomes said.

Benson has now played all 149 offensive snaps in Kansas City's first two games. He has given up four hurries and two quarterback hits, but none of Mahomes' four sacks have been charged to him.

Andy Reid has also noticed the rookie's ability.

“We've kind of moved this kid all over the place, and he did some good things. He's got some things he's got to work on, but you can see the talent there,” Reid said.

For Benson, the jump from an undrafted player to Mahomes' left tackle came fast. Sanders' message adds another moment to a journey that has already taken Benson through Indiana, Colorado and back again.