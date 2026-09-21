The New York Giants' Monday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams took a frightening turn on the first drive of the night. With 11:20 left in the first quarter, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart dropped back on a third-and-eight and took a brutal hit from two directions simultaneously. Rams linebacker Byron Young hit Dart from the right side, sending him directly into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who undercut Dart's legs. Dart went down hard on the turf and stayed there, clutching his left knee, with both teams' players taking a knee around him in concern.

The Athletic's Nate Atkins described the moment in real time: "Jaxson Dart is down and isn't moving after getting sandwiched on that third-down play. Giants and Rams players taking a knee around him. Scary stuff."

Dart eventually rose and walked gingerly to the sideline, going into the medical tent for evaluation before making his own way toward the locker room. The Giants confirmed he was questionable to return. One source of cautious optimism was that Dart did not immediately go for X-rays, and walked off without assistance rather than using the cart that had been readied for him. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted the contact appeared to be on the outside of the knee, putting stress on the MCL, a ligament injury that typically carries a shorter recovery timeline than damage to the ACL.

Jameis Winston Steps In as Malik Nabers Also Exits

Jameis Winston replaced Dart and the Giants' defence immediately forced a Rams three-and-out. The chaos in the first quarter did not end with Dart's injury: with one second left in the opening period, wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a right shoulder injury while attempting a catch near the sideline. He was listed as questionable but returned to the game in the second quarter.

The Broader Picture for Young NFL Quarterbacks in Week 2

Dart's injury is the third significant quarterback concern of a volatile Week 2. Jayden Daniels of Washington dislocated his elbow in Sunday's loss to Dallas, with ligament tests awaited. Caleb Williams of Chicago is managing a hamstring issue. Dart is a second-year player selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss who took over the starting role in New York this offseason. Updates from the locker room are expected at halftime.