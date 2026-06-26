As excitement continues to build around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported wedding plans, the Kansas City Chiefs star has added another reason for fans to celebrate. A lighthearted moment on his podcast has quickly become a major talking point after he hinted that starting a family with Swift could be part of their future.

The comment came during a fun conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, but it caught the attention of fans because it echoed a dream Swift had already shared through one of her songs. The exchange has only fueled more excitement about what could come next for the couple.

Travis Kelce's kids hint quickly became the biggest talking point

The discussion happened during an episode of the New Heights podcast while the Kelce brothers were chatting during a sponsored segment. Jason Kelce joked that the family should have a bigger reunion because there were not many Kelce relatives to gather together.

Jason said, "Do I sense a Kelce family reunion in the works? We really don't have a big family. It might be nice to meet some of the Kelce relatives that we don't know."

Travis responded with a comment that immediately grabbed attention.

"I see it in our future."

He then added, "For sure. It's time for WhatsApp. Download WhatsApp now."

Jason Kelce is excited to see his little brother Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift, although he remained mum on any specifics about the wedding: “Obviously a big moment for him.” pic.twitter.com/oETnBSEjp7 — E! News (@enews) June 25, 2026

Jason continued the joke by saying future reunions would be even better "once we get some kids that all look the same on the block," a playful reference to one of Swift's songs. Travis laughed and replied, "There you go. I'll add it to my wish list."

Taylor Swift's "Wish List" has fans revisiting its heartfelt lyrics

The conversation stood out because Swift had already written about a future family in her song Wish List from her album The Life of a Showgirl. The lyrics paint a picture of building a quiet life together and include dreams of raising children.

"I just want you, huh / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you / We tell the world to leave us the f*** alone, and they do."

Swift has previously described Wish List as one of her favorite songs on the album, calling it a romantic track filled with hopes for the future. She said it captures the different dreams people have about the lives they want to build with the person they love.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed plans about starting a family. However, Travis' latest comments have given fans another reason to revisit Wish List as speculation continues to grow ahead of the couple's reported wedding later this summer. For now, one brief remark has been enough to spark fresh conversation among both NFL fans and Swifties.