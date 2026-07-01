Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has already sparked endless speculation, but now the spotlight has shifted to what the groom may wear. According to Travis Kelce's former suit designer, the Kansas City Chiefs star could honour Swift's iconic Eras Tour with a subtle fashion tribute while still embracing a timeless wedding look.

Travis Kelce's former designer predicts a classic tux with an Eras Tour twist

As anticipation builds around the couple's rumoured Fourth of July wedding, celebrity suit designer Tom Marchitelli has shared his predictions for Kelce's big-day wardrobe. Having styled the Chiefs tight end for several years, Marchitelli believes the groom will strike a balance between classic elegance and personal storytelling.

The designer thinks Kelce could draw inspiration from the white tie ensemble he famously wore during his surprise appearance on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June 2024. That performance, featuring a top hat and tuxedo, remains one of the most memorable moments of the tour.

"I thought that looked pretty awesome on him and white tie is the highest form of dressing for a man. I think that's an incredible look," Marchitelli said.

He added that Kelce could wear "Long coattails, a top hat and then white tie attire — a white vest, also known as a waistcoat, a white shirt and a white bow tie." According to the designer, the look could be modernised with subtle details such as patterned fabric, diamond lapel pins, a chain wallet or a vest chain while preserving its formal appeal.

Still, Marchitelli believes the groom will ultimately choose a timeless luxury look. "I think he's going to wear bespoke Louis Vuitton. That is 100% my prediction," he said, adding that leading fashion houses would likely compete for the opportunity to dress one of the world's most talked-about grooms.

Travis Kelce could have multiple wedding outfit changes

While Marchitelli expects Kelce to keep the ceremony sophisticated, he believes the NFL star's personality will shine later in the celebration through several wardrobe changes.

"I think he'll want to give Taylor her fairytale moment for the ceremony and show up more on the classic side," the designer explained. However, he predicted that fans could see a very different side of Kelce once the reception begins.

"I think we'll see his edginess come out with wardrobe changes. I expect him to be in a minimum of three outfits. I wouldn't be surprised if he changes every hour," he said. "A ceremony look, a reception change — and then if there's a concert part or an afterparty, another outfit for sure."

Marchitelli, who first connected with Kelce through social media in 2016, worked with him for five consecutive seasons, designing custom suits for road games, red carpets and major appearances. During that time, he watched the tight end evolve into one of sport's biggest fashion personalities.

"When I think of Travis, I think of him being one of the most influential athletes in terms of style across all sports," he said, noting that Kelce's fashion impact began long before his Super Bowl success or global fame.

Although Kelce's style has evolved over the years, Marchitelli believes one thing will remain unchanged on his wedding day. The ceremony look will be carefully chosen because it will become part of history.

"That's the picture that's going to last forever," he said. "Whoever is lucky enough to photograph their wedding moment... it will be the most viral social media picture in history.”