With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again at the centre of wedding speculation, attention has inevitably drifted back to one person who continues to find herself pulled into the conversation: Kayla Nicole. The sports journalist and influencer, who previously dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, remains a recurring topic among fans whenever Swift and Kelce make headlines. This time, however, Nicole was making news for her own comments. While discussing her personal life, the influencer made it clear that she is not currently tied down, even though she is actively meeting people. "I'm definitely dating. I'm playing the field though. I'm single as a dollar bill. So, if you got somebody, send him my way."

The candid admission caught attention as speculation surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding refuses to die down. The couple were recently spotted together in New York City, adding more fuel to ongoing rumors about a possible July wedding, although neither has publicly confirmed any plans.

For Nicole, the spotlight has remained surprisingly strong long after her relationship with Travis Kelce ended. In recent months, she has continued building her own profile in the entertainment world. She was a backup dancer during a performance by Toni Braxton and was also featured in a Chris Brown music video. Despite the career milestones, Nicole often finds herself discussed in connection with Kelce and Swift. The influencer has faced trolling from sections of Swift's fanbase, with social media users often bringing up her past relationship with the Chiefs tight end whenever the pop superstar and NFL star make public appearances.

When Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Sparked Debate Around Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole's name also resurfaced following the release of Swift's latest album. Some listeners speculated that the song Opalite contained references to Kelce's former girlfriend, sparking debate across social media platforms. The debate heated up after critics argued that certain lyrics carried racial undertones, an accusation that generated a lot of backlash online. Taylor Swift never publicly confirmed that the song was about Nicole, but that did little to stop the speculation.

One lyric that drew attention read, "You were dancing through the lightning strikes / Sleepless in the onyx night / But now the sky is opalite," Taylor Swift sings in her blockbuster song.

Whether or not the song was actually inspired by Nicole is not down. What is clear is that interest in her life has shown little sign of slowing down.