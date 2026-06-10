Taylor Swift made headlines after attending the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles alone, with fans quickly noticing one major absence. Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, was nowhere to be seen during the big event, sparking fresh conversations online. The timing of Kelce's absence has drawn even more attention as reports about the couple's rumored wedding plans continue to spread. With new details going viral, fans are closely watching the celebrity pair.

Why Travis Kelce missed Taylor Swift's big premiere despite growing wedding buzz

While Taylor Swift walked the red carpet at the Toy Story 5 premiere on June 9, Travis Kelce was reportedly focused on football duties in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs had already started mandatory minicamp, making it difficult for the star tight end to attend the event. Kelce's participation in minicamp was later confirmed when the Chiefs shared a training update on social media. The veteran NFL star appeared fully locked in as preparations for the upcoming season officially began.

Even though the couple has often supported each other publicly, work commitments appeared to keep them apart this time. Swift attended the premiere solo while Kelce stayed back for team responsibilities.

Viral Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details continue to grab attention

Kelce's absence has also fueled fresh interest in the couple's reported wedding plans. Recent entertainment reports claim Swift and Kelce may tie the knot in New York City later this summer, with Madison Square Garden rumored to be one possible venue.

Wedding planner Sonal Shah recently told The New York Post that a wedding at Madison Square Garden “could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event” after factoring in security, catering, production, and exclusive venue costs.

The wedding rumors gained momentum after several reports claimed the couple had shifted their plans from Rhode Island to New York City. Sources close to entertainment outlets have suggested the pair wants to keep details private, with invitations and event information reportedly being shared quietly.

Although fans continue to speculate, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding details. Still, the growing reports and online chatter have kept attention firmly on the couple as excitement around their future plans continues to build.