Travis Kelce has added another major milestone to an already eventful year. The Kansas City Chiefs star recently made a surprising off-field move that has drawn attention far beyond football. While Kelce continues to make news for his relationship with Taylor Swift and ongoing wedding rumors, his recent action adds another depth to the discussion. The timing of the move has also sparked renewed curiosity around the couple's future plans.

Travis Kelce's Cleveland Guardians move comes as Taylor Swift wedding rumors continue

Kelce recently became a minority owner of Major League Baseball team Cleveland Guardians, bringing him closer to a franchise tied deeply to his childhood. Born in Westlake and raised in Cleveland Heights, the Chiefs tight end grew up attending Guardians games with his father and has often spoken about his love for the city.

While the financial details of the deal have not been made public, the move marks another major addition to Kelce's growing business portfolio. Alongside brother Jason Kelce, he co-hosts the successful “New Heights” podcast, which reportedly secured a deal worth over $100 million. Kelce has also invested in Formula 1's Alpine team, Garage Beer, Six Flags Entertainment, and Sleep Number.

The move has also gained attention because of what is happening in Kelce's personal life. Rumors surrounding a possible summer wedding with Taylor Swift continue to dominate headlines, though neither has publicly confirmed marriage plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors continue as prenup talk resurfaces

Kelce's growing list of investments has also renewed interest in reports surrounding a possible prenup between him and Swift. A recent TMZ report suggested that if the rumored wedding moves forward, the state where any legal agreement is drafted could matter due to different laws around assets and wealth protection.

According to the report, states like Rhode Island and Kansas may offer stronger protections for wealthy couples, while New York could face stricter legal scrutiny over prenups. Neither Swift nor Kelce has addressed such speculation publicly.

Still, Kelce's newest business move has added another interesting layer to a relationship that continues to attract attention from fans across sports and entertainment. With wedding rumors still circulating, his latest step off the field has only made headlines grow louder.