NFL star Travis Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift's appearance at the NBA Finals quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night, but not everyone enjoyed seeing the global pop star courtside. Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless strongly criticized Swift after she attended Game 4 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. While fans celebrated her courtside moment, Bayless questioned her loyalty to the Knicks and accused her of playing to the cameras.

Skip Bayless questions Taylor Swift's Knicks support during NBA Finals night

Taylor Swift, who has become a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs games while supporting fiancé Travis Kelce, surprised fans when she appeared courtside during the Knicks' NBA Finals matchup. She attended the game alongside Alana Haim, Este Haim, and actress Mariska Hargitay, wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt that quickly drew attention online.

Her appearance became one of the most discussed moments of the game as cameras repeatedly focused on her throughout the night. Bayless later reacted strongly on his show and questioned whether Swift's courtside appearance was genuine support for the team.

“She knew exactly what was happening,” Bayless said. “Because courtside seats for celebrities have become a big deal and she knows that the TV is going to play to them even more than they play to her up way up in the box at a Kansas City Chiefs' home.”

Bayless also took aim at Swift's connection to New York basketball and suggested her support looked temporary. He called her a “phony Knicks fan,” adding that the moment felt “so vintage Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift's Knicks appearance sparks debate as players step in

The discussion quickly spread online after broadcaster Monica McNutt questioned whether Swift was truly a Knicks supporter during the broadcast. The moment led to heated reactions from Swift's fanbase, with many defending the singer's connection to the franchise.

McNutt later clarified her remarks and admitted she was unaware of Swift's past ties to the Knicks, including reports that she owns an Amar'e Stoudemire jersey. As the conversation continued online, Knicks star Jalen Brunson also stepped in to ease tensions after the team's championship celebration.

“I just want to say something to the Swifties,” Brunson said. “She's a really good one. Cut her some slack. It's all good. I promise.”

Despite the debate surrounding Swift's appearance, the night ended as a memorable one for New York basketball, with the Knicks pulling off a dramatic comeback before eventually winning the NBA title.