Travis Hunter has quickly become one of the most recognizable young names in the NFL, but the latest attention around his family is coming from a much younger member. His seven-year-old brother, Andre “Junior” Hunter, is beginning to make his own mark through a youth sports competition. While Travis continues his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andre is chasing an opportunity of his own. His mother, Ferrante Edmonds, has now turned to the public for support as the young athlete approaches an important stage in the competition.

Andre Hunter's Youth Sports Journey Is Beginning To Attract Attention

Andre is competing for the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year honor, a competition created to celebrate young athletes while supporting the Why Not You Foundation.

The contest gives children an opportunity to gain recognition for their work in sports, and Andre has already shown a strong interest in competition. He enjoys playing both football and baseball, with sports giving him a chance to have fun, develop skills and compete as part of a team.

His current position has made the next few days especially important. The Top 5 voting deadline is set for September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Supporters can vote once for free each day, while additional votes can be obtained through donations to the Why Not You Foundation.

Ferrante Edmonds is making sure people know that Andre needs their support. “Good afternoon he is in 4th place. Let's go! Help my baby out and go vote for the next 3 days,” Edmonds wrote on Facebook.

???????? #Jaguars Travis Hunter only played 4 snaps on offense in Jacksonville's win over Cleveland



He played 29 snaps on defense pic.twitter.com/3xRGXJc85M — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 14, 2026

The young athlete now has a chance to move closer to the final stage, with the competition offering more than recognition.

Travis Hunter's NFL Success Gives Andre A Familiar Example To Follow

Andre's story also carries a connection to Travis, whose path from college football star to NFL player has given his younger siblings a close example of what dedication can bring.

The Why Not You Foundation says Andre looks up to Travis and draws inspiration from the way his older brother pursued his goals. Still, Andre's current opportunity gives him a chance to build an identity around his own interests rather than remain known only as Travis Hunter's brother.

Travis has previously spoken about the responsibility that comes with being the oldest sibling. “Me being the oldest, I have to make sure I'm doing everything right, so they understand, 'This is how my brother did it,” the Jacksonville Jaguars star said.

That message fits Andre's current moment. At seven years old, he is only beginning to discover where sports can take him, but the competition gives him an early platform to experience pressure, competition and public support.

The winner will receive a $25,000 prize and an opportunity to be featured through Sports Illustrated and CBS via 3Brand. For Andre, however, the bigger story may be the chance to take his first steps toward creating a sports journey that belongs to him.