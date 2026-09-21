Tom Brady is still finding his voice in the FOX Sports booth, and one Cowboys vs. Commanders game gave fans something they did not expect. The former quarterback reacted strongly during the broadcast and let a few words slip. He also used a colorful phrase while praising Dak Prescott's deep pass to CeeDee Lamb. Instead of seeing it as a major issue, former Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski enjoyed the change. They felt Brady looked more relaxed, natural and comfortable while calling the game.

Julian Edelman And Rob Gronkowski Say Tom Brady Is Finally Showing His Human Side

Edelman discussed Brady's broadcast on The Gronk & Jules Show and said the former quarterback's reaction made him seem more real.

“I think he's showing that he's human,” Julian Edelman said. “My favorite by far was the piss missile. Dak Prescott had a piss missile sideline hole shot. Piss missile. Shout out to Brady for, you know, giving us some entertainment.”

Gronkowski also liked the change. He said Brady appeared to be getting more comfortable in his new role.

“Also, it shows he's getting super comfortable, man,” Gronkowski said. “Which is great for everyone in football. Thank you, Tom, you're a good guy. Finally, you entertain Jules and I. We've been entertaining you our whole career.

???? Apparently Tom Brady saying “absolute piss missile” during the Cowboys game has people shocked. ????



I'm sorry WHAT?



This is Tom fucking Brady.



He spent 23 YEARS in NFL locker rooms.



Did you people think the GOAT was standing behind center going:



“Golly gee fellas, let's… pic.twitter.com/Utk1zeydeZ — AmyButtermaker (@Amy_Buttermaker) September 21, 2026

Brady's first slip came after Jayden Daniels was shown getting hurt during the game. The former quarterback reacted by saying, “Oh s—!” before quickly adding, “Excuse me. Was not expecting to see that.”

Tom Brady's Dak Prescott Comment And Stefon Diggs Joke Added More Attention

The Daniels reaction was followed by another memorable moment. Prescott later connected with Lamb on a deep throw near the sideline. Brady praised the pass and called it an “absolute piss missile.”

He then explained why the throw worked. Brady pointed to Washington's Cover 2 defense, Lamb finding the open area and Prescott making the throw from a clean pocket.

Brady also had something to say about Stefon Diggs. The Commanders receiver had been fined after a Week 1 goalpost celebration. When Diggs appeared ready to repeat the celebration, Brady joked, “No more humping the goalpost for Diggs.”

The comments show a different side of Brady than fans saw during his playing career. He has previously said that his job is to explain what he sees while remembering how difficult NFL football can be.

Edelman and Gronkowski appeared to see the same thing in Brady's recent broadcast. To them, the former Patriots star was simply becoming more comfortable behind the microphone.

Brady joined FOX Sports after retiring from the NFL in 2023. His broadcast career has already brought plenty of attention, but his latest moments suggest fans are seeing a more relaxed side of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.