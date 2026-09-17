Tom Brady's first 2026 NFL power rankings put the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 7, despite their 31-10 win over Denver. The placement stands out because Kansas City looked sharp in its opener, with Kenneth Walker III rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Brady still had six teams ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Co., suggesting that the former quarterback is judging Week 1 results more than reputation. Brady's list puts the Seattle Seahawks first, followed by the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs come in seventh, one spot ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Why did Tom Brady rank the Chiefs outside his top five?

The ranking becomes more interesting when the Chiefs' opening performance is considered. Kansas City beat Denver 31-10, and Walker immediately gave the offense another dimension. His 173 rushing yards and two scores made him the standout player in the victory.

Mahomes, however, was not asked to carry the game. He finished with 184 passing yards as he continued his return from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season. Brady's ranking appears to reflect that distinction. The Chiefs won comfortably, but their quarterback did not produce the kind of performance that usually drives a team sharply upward in a power ranking.

That matters because Brady has set a clear rule for his rankings this season: recent results matter more than what a team might become later. FOX Sports reported that his Week 1 list was built around teams that won, with the rankings focused on what those teams had just done rather than their potential.

Can the Chiefs move up Tom Brady's rankings?

There is plenty of room for Kansas City to change Brady's view. The Chiefs already showed they can win without Mahomes playing at his best, and that could become an important part of their season.

Walker's arrival also gives Andy Reid another way to attack defenses. Against Denver, the running back provided the kind of explosive production that can take pressure off Mahomes. Meanwhile, Mahomes and Travis Kelce both showed enough to suggest that the offense still has plenty left.

The contrast with other rankings is notable, too. The AP's Week 1 power rankings placed Kansas City fifth, meaning Brady was more cautious than that group despite the same opening-week result.

For now, No. 7 is less a dismissal of the Chiefs than a snapshot of Brady's approach. Kansas City has the chance to change that picture quickly. Mahomes' progress, Walker's impact and the offense's ability to sustain the Week 1 momentum will give Brady plenty of evidence to reconsider the Chiefs in the weeks ahead.