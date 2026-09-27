Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen made one more attempt to save their marriage before their divorce in 2022, according to details from a new biography. Brady reportedly left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for 11 days and went to the Bahamas with Gisele Bundchen. The trip came as their relationship was already under heavy strain. Brady wanted to keep playing football, while Gisele Bundchen wanted more time and support at home. The new account also gives more detail about the final stage of their marriage and what happened after Brady returned from the trip to the team.

Tom Brady Left Tampa Bay Buccaneers Camp For A Private Trip With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady's sudden break from camp surprised the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He told former coach Clyde Christensen, “I've got to take care of some personal things.” The team did not know how long he would be away.

One assistant coach later said, “Tom didn't know what the heck was going on. And we didn't know if he was ever coming back.”

The 11-day trip to the Bahamas gave Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen time together away from football. But Brady came back looking deeply upset, according to Christensen.

“Tom was an empty shell of who he was when he got back,” Christensen recalled. “There was no joy. Everything was hard work.”

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His return also drew attention because Brady had lost weight during the difficult period. People around the team became concerned about him.

Gisele Bundchen Wanted Tom Brady To Be More Present At Home

The new account also points to a bigger issue that had grown over several years. Gisele Bundchen reportedly wanted Brady to spend more time with their family and questioned his decision to continue playing.

After the New England Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Gisele Bundchen reportedly wrote Brady a serious note. She wanted more help with their children and more time for her own career.

Brady had announced his retirement in February 2022 while he changed course weeks later. “I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote at the time. “That time will come. But it's not now.”

That choice became another point of pressure as the couple moved closer to their final split.

The couple also faced tension after Brady returned to football in 2022. According to the book, Gisele Bundchen later told him, “We're not compatible.”

An insider described the moment by saying, “And just like that, she was done.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen married in February 2009 and finalized their divorce on October 28, 2022. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian.